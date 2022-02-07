GET ACTIVE: Ready for a challenge? Try the MetroParks Trails Challenge

Getting started

Registering for the MetroParks Trails Challenge is easy and free. Visit metroparks.org/trailschallenge to register and download the trails log. You can go solo or recruit family and friends for encouragement and companionship.

Participants can also go paperless with OuterSpatial, the MetroParks mobile app. Log your trails, check in online, add a photo and even share your adventures with others. The MetroParks mobile app is available for Apple and Android devices at metroparks.org/mobile.

Once you’re registered, pick a trail and get started. The adventures begin when and where you want them to. From the short, paved Heart Healthy Trail at Island MetroPark to the Voodoo trail at MoMBA – the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area at Huffman MetroPark – the options vary greatly. And 21 of the 28 trails can be walked or hiked, so no bike or paddle needed.

The challenge runs through Oct. 31 but why wait? Brisk winter mornings are a perfect time to enjoy the peaceful trails.

Getting rewarded

Everyone who completes at least 18 trails will receive a MetroParks Trails Challenge sticker and be entered to win one of 100 Trails Challenge T-shirts. But you only need to complete one trail to be entered to win prizes.

Each trail you complete earns an entry for a $100 gift card to a local outdoor retailer. Ten completed trails gives you 10 chances to win.

Prefer taking the trails on two wheels? Participants will receive one entry to win a Huffy mountain bike for each MoMBA trail completed. Complete all three trails – Voodoo, Lower Stealth and Hilltop Flow – and get three chances to win.

Adventure seekers 14 and younger who complete just one trail will be entered to win a Kid’s Adventure Pack and will receive an entry for each trail they complete.

For more information about the MetroParks Trails Challenge visit www.metroparks.org/metroparks-trails-challenge/.