Get your blood pumping at these St. Patrick’s Day races in Dayton

ST. PATRICK’S DAY RACES

Time to Paddy 5K/10K and Lucky 13.1

The annual Time to Paddy event in Hamilton will be held on Saturday, March 9. Runners will gather at 8 a.m. at Rentschler Forest Park. Racers will be able to pick up their packets starting at 6:30 a.m. on race day. The runners will be divided into divisions and awarded separately. The groups include male and women overall, male and female 40-years-old or older, and top three males and females in the following categories: 10 and under, 11- 14, 15- 19, 20- 24, 25-29, 30- 34, 35- 39, 40- 44, 45- 49, 50- 54, 55- 59, 60- 64, 65- 69, and 70 and older. There will also be an untimed and unranked children’s’ race as well.

When: 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 9

Where: Rentschler Forest Park- Cummins Shelter, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton

Cost: Kids’ Dash: $15. 5K and 10K: $45. Half-marathon: $64

More info: https://runsignup.com

Harrigan’s St. Patrick’s Charity 5K Run

The annual Harrigan’s St. Patrick’s Day charity race will be returning this year as a part of the Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Tour. This year, the race will benefit four local charities: The Alzheimer’s Association, United Rehabilitation Services, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the South Community. The run will also be using advanced chip-based tacking systems to make each runner’s time as accurate as possible. In-person registration for this event begins at 7:30 a.m.

When: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9

Where: Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road, Kettering

Cost: $40

More info: runsignup.com

The Loveland Leprechaun Chase

In this special St. Patrick’s Day event, teams of two will travel around Loveland searching for clues to solve a final Irish Riddle. Using a map to guide them, teams will find Leprechauns throughout the city who will give pieces of gold that will help each duo solve the final challenge. Once the team has solved the riddle, they will be rewarded with a breakfast provided by Paxton’s Grill and Ramsey’s Trailside Cafe. While not a traditional 5K, the distance racers will travel will be similar. Children below the age of 8 cannot participate, and those younger than 13 have to be accompanied by an adult. There will be a limit of 100 teams for this event.

When: 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16

Where: Race starts at Ramsey’s Trailside Cafe, 200 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland

Cost: $50 per person

More info: https://leprechaunchase.amazingcharityrace.com/

Run for the Green Trail Run

Maineville’s Landen-Deerfield Park will host their very own St. Patrick’s Day run this year. Featuring a course of approximately 3.5 miles, this race consists of dense woods and dirt trails. There will also be several elevation changes of up to 50 feet. The race will be divided between run/walk, gender and age. The age groups are 15- 18, 19- 24, 25- 29, 30- 34, 35- 39, 40- 44, 45- 49, 50- 54, 55- 59, 60- 64, 65- 69 and 70 plus. The top racer in each division will receive a prize, as well as the overall male and female winners.

When: 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16

Where: Landen-Deerfield Park, 2258 US Highway 22, Maineville

Cost: $17.50 for anyone below the age of 14, $22.50 for anyone else

More info: https://runsignup.com

Shamrock Shuffle 5K

The Shamrock Shuffle will be returning to Troy for its 10th year! For those who didn’t pre-register, the venue will open at 8:15 a.m. on March 16. The runners will be divided into categories by age and gender, with brackets for those under 13, 14- 25, 26- 35, 36- 45, 46- 55 and 56 plus. Awards will be given out to the top three runners in each division, as well the top three male and female runners overall. After the race, runners are invited for kegs, eggs. door prizes and awards at the St. Patrick’s Church Undercroft. This event is open to non-racers for $5.

When: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16

Where: Troy Memorial Stadium, 151 W. Staunton Road

Cost: 6 and under: Free. Ages 7-17: $20. Ages 18 plus: $25 to pre-register, $35 on race day

More info: https://runsignup.com

One Mile Run at the Dublin Pub Presented by Jameson

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dublin Pub will be hosting their annual One Mile Run, but this year, with a twist. Two options are available for racers, the timed 1-mile and “The Longest Mile.” The former is a traditional, timed race, while the latter will not be timed. Those in the timed race will also have to wait until after completion to enjoy the six different drink stops placed along the course, while those in “The Longest Mile” can enjoy the drinks during their run. Runners receive the same rewards no matter which race they participate in: a Jameson shot medal, Jameson swag and a wristband for entry to the Dublin Pub for March 16 and 17.

Schedule

9 a.m.: Registration and packet pick-up open

11 a.m.: Timed 1-mile starts

11:15 a.m.: The Longest Mile starts

11:45 a.m.: Timing stops

Noon- Dublin Pub opens to the public

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16

Where: The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $40 March 1-15, $45 March 16

More info: dublinpub.itsyourrace.com

Alpha Media Dayton 1/2K Draft Dash at Community Golf Course

For those looking to participate in a shorter run on St. Patrick’s Day, this event is for you! At just over 500 yards, participants will be traveling across the scenic Community Gold Course in Dayton. The party doesn’t end after crossing the finish line however, as runners are rewarded with a breakfast buffet and green beer. There will also be a chance for runners to score tickets for upcoming Cincinnati Reds games, New Kids on the Block, Janet Jackson and more. A best dressed award will also be given out. Tickets for this event are $30 for those who want the beer, and $25 for the alcohol-free ticket. Portions of the proceeds to this event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley.

When: 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 17

Where: 2917 Berkley Street Dayton, OH 45409

Cost: $25-$30

More info: www.eventbrite.com

St. Paddy’s Day 3.1 Beer Run in Tipp City

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership will be hosting their 5K beer run throughout the city. During this run, contestants will drink a cup of beer (or root beer) at every mile. For those not interested in either drink a non-competitor option is available. All runners will receive their personal time, but only competitors will be eligible for prizes. In-person registration for the race opens at 3 p.m. After the race, there will be a separately ticketed after-party event.

When: 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 17

Where: Downtown Tipp City, race starts between 4th and 3rd street.

Cost: $35 for the first 450 entrants, $40 for remaining entrants

More info: https://runsignup.com

Know of any events that should be added? Email Alex Cutler at Alex.Cutler@coxinc.com.