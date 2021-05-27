Kick off summer with these June food events

June 3: Mad Tree Brewing and Lily’s Midwest Luau

Lily’s will celebrate its 8th birthday and the launch of Mad Tree Brewing’s newest beer with a five-course beer dinner. The popular Oregon District restaurant has a great menu planned to pair with the specialty brews, and experts will be on site to answer questions about the beer.

First course: Smoked salmon and roe cucumber boat: lemon zested dill cream cheese on sliced cucumber with brown sugar smoked salmon and ikura paired with Mad Tree’s Legendary Lager.

Second course: Spicy shrimp or spicy grilled vegetables lettuce wrap paired with Mad Tree’s Shade Blackberry Sour with a pinch of salt.

Third course: Pork tenderloin or edamame stuffed gyoza paired with Mad Tree’s Happy Amber Ale.

Fourth course: Surfin’ Steak or Grilled Buddha .... a grilled blackberry beer BBQ sauce marinated hanger steak, green bean poriyal and lobster rangoon or a Grilled Buddha Bowl with purple sweet potatoes over chickpea and lentils with chopped kale, red cabbage, pickled multi color carrots and radishes with citrus turmeric tahini sauce and fresh herbs paired with Mad Tree’s Midwest Luau Tropical Pale Ale.

Dessert course: Mini caramelized pineapple cakes served with house made coconut ice cream and toasted coconut paired with Mad Tree’s Summer Camp Hazy IPA.

The 5:30 p.m. seating is $60 and includes tax and tip.

The 8 p.m. seating is $75 and includes live music from Team Void as well as fire spinning

Tickets are very limited as this event will be held on the back patio weather permitting or main dining room and bar in the case of rain. They can be purchased online only at www.exploretock.com/lilys/event.

Visit www.lilysdayton.com to learn more.

June 4: First Friday Downtown

I love First Fridays downtown. They are a great opportunity to explore all that downtown has to offer with shopping, art galleries, dining and drinks. The Downtown Dayton Partnership (www.downtowndayton.org) is a great resource for what’s out there if you need some ideas or want to see the full listings. First Friday in June is also the first night of the Pride 2021 “Together As One” celebrations happening all weekend. Pride’s Friday night Affair on the Square event starts at 6 p.m. on Courthouse Square, and will include live bands and a performance from Dayton’s own, beloved Rubi Girls. Organizers say food trucks will be out on Courthouse Square and drinks will be available for purchase. You can also grab your favorite takeout meal from a downtown restaurant to enjoy at the party.

Shiloh Farmers Market

June 5: Shiloh Farmers’ Market Opening Day

Farmers markets will be popping up all over the Miami Valley on weekends throughout the summer. Shiloh Farmers’ Market will be opening for the 2021 season on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and running every Saturday through Oct. 2 at 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. Questions an be directed to ShilohFarmersMarket@gmail.com. There’s nothing like buying fresh fruit and vegetables straight from the people who have worked so hard on it. You can taste the love, which is why a farmers market this time of year is a must.

The Kettering Children’s Choir Spring Concert signaled the return of in-person concerts at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Levitt’s entire 2020 season of free concerts were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Circles have been spray painted on the lawn to designate socially distanced seating areas for guests who bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

June 12: Levitt Pavilion season kicks off 2021 concert season

It’s free, it’s outside and it’s near lots of great places to grab something to eat. There are 41 concerts planned in total with seven happening in June. Shamarr Allen on June 12; The Lao Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal, June 17; Keith Leak and New Mercies, June 18; Tank and The Bangas Juneteenth Concert, June 19; Vanessa Collier, June 24; Scotty Bratcher Band, June 25 and Farewell Angelina on June 26. I am already planning my carry-out and my post-concert cocktail stops.

June 14: Peach Truck signup deadline

I love getting my summer peaches from the Peach Truck. They are freshly picked from Georgia and are by far some of the best tasting peaches you’ll come across all summer long. They come in 25-pound boxes and if that’s too much peach for you, it’s easy to split with a friend. They are pre-order only and can be ordered at thepeachtruck.com/tour. The truck will be making several stops in the Dayton area June 19 and June 20, with a order deadline of June 14. The truck will be back in the area in mid-July.

June 17: Thirsty Thursday kicks off in the Park at Austin Landing

June’s Thirsty Thursday will feature the band Not That Bad. These events will feature food trucks and free admission to a beer garden. With plenty of patios and restaurants surrounding the square, it’s a nice opportunity to take in some live music, whether you’re in front of the stage or listening from afar on your patio of choice.

Celtic Fest Ohio will be held at Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville on June 19. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

June 19: Celtic Fest Ohio

Celtic Fest Ohio will be held Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville. There’s shopping, live entertainment, drink and some interesting food. This year they will host two 100-person seatings for a “Taste of the Isles” Celtic food small plate tasting. For $50 a person you can try sausage roll and beans, pork pie, Scotch egg, Haggis with onions and brown bread, steak and ale pie and a slice of Irish Slammer cheesecake. Tastings will take place at the Main Feast Hall on the grounds at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Learn more at celticfestohio.com/food.

June 19: Waynesville Street Faire

The self-proclaimed antique capital of Warren County will be kicking off monthly street festivals starting in June with dates on June 19, July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. Each month will feature more than 40 vendors along the main street and food along the way. The Hammel House Inn, Remember When Tea Room, Stone House Tavern and Village Family Restaurant are all great places to stop and refuel while you are treasure hunting. Visit waynesvilleshops.com/event to learn more.

Practicing cat and cow poses with a goat on your back is possible. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

June 26: Goat yoga and mimosa brunch

Goats, yoga, mimosas and brunch? Count me in. Enjoy the splendor of Secret Eden – located on Siebenthaler Avenue – with morning goat yoga followed by a full brunch on their patio and new event pavilion with mimosas. Catering will be provided by Chez West & Co. Plan to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to register and spend time playing with goats, taking selfies and mingling. Yoga class begins at 9 a.m. and lasts one hour. Easy flow class for all levels and abilities. A full brunch will be served after class. There is an optional (no charge) goat walk of the property at the end of class. Cost is $50 per person cash, check or credit. To learn more or register, visit www.secreteden.net.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.