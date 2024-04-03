Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s 2024 season announcement concert will feature Luv Locz Experiment

This event offers the community its first opportunity to pick up their season calendars highlighting the 44 free concerts lined up for the summer. This event is free and open to the public. No ticket necessary.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with DJ E-Cannon and food trucks. The concert season will be announced at 6 p.m. and The Luv Locz Experiment will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

In addition to the concert and season announcement, Levitt Dayton members — annual fund donors who have donated over $100 — will be able to pick up their 2024 membership cards. These cards grant members access to benefits and perks throughout the season for as little as $10 a month.

Levitt Dayton is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through free outdoor concerts showcasing a diverse range of musical genres and artists.

Find more information about the event and membership at LevittDayton.org.