LiFeline Cat Rescue needs your help

In June, 2017, when Holly Clawson and Sasha Rector realized more cat rescues were needed in the Miami Valley, they gathered together a group of like-minded people and started LiFeline Cat Rescue and Network Inc.
The nonprofit organization began with a handful of volunteers, as well as help from one of the PetSmart stores in the area. “We adopted 257 cats in our first year of operation,” says Clawson, who serves as the group’s director and chaos manager.
The group’s tagline is “It Takes a Village.” Clawson says it wasn’t long until that small group of dedicated volunteers had grown to more than 100 individuals willing to take time out of their lives to make a positive impact on the local cat population.
“We are a foster-based rescue, meaning we operate with no specific building or facility at our disposal,” explains Clawson. “The volunteers foster whenever they can — some foster all the time, some during the summer, others do not foster but chip in other ways like doing laundry and cleaning cages at the multiple PetSmart stores throughout the Miami Valley that serve as our collaborators.”
In 2018, the group became involved with its first PetSmart store, in Huber Heights, followed by the location in Beavercreek. In 2019, PetSmart on Feedwire Road in Centerville joined the effort and most recently, the PetSmart near the Dayton Mall was added. “PetSmart has been an incredible partner and we sincerely appreciate all that these stores have allowed us to accomplish,” says Clawson. “We love the incredible staff and how much they care about our amazing cats. We have even had an entire litter of kittens and multiple individual cats named for some of these outstanding employees!”
Clawson says at least once a year, the volunteers aim to make a serious dent on a euthanasia list at a rural shelter. “Last year was the biggest yet. When the list was posted to our volunteer page, they all stepped up. We ended up taking 30 cats. Unfortunately, many were too sick to survive, but for the time they were with us they were loved and comfortable — receiving the care and affection they deserved their entire lives for the short time we were able to help.” All in all, 21 of the 30 from the list found “furever” homes.
What else they do
The organization gets calls for just about everything cat-related, from those looking for TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) efforts in places of unwanted feline activity, to helping with cat behavior issues, vetting for strays, and making recommendations of vets in the area. “Because we have volunteers from Springboro and Carlisle to Troy, we have many people from whom to glean information and if we cannot help, or do not know the answer to one of the myriad problems presented to us, we often know of someone who can,” Clawson says. “We have also been called in by several local police departments to help with difficult situations, a true testament to trust and goodwill we have accrued through our hard work and fiercely dedicated volunteers.”
She says the dedication does not stop at providing care, rest, and proper vetting in preparation for adoption. “We go the extra mile with every single adoption and truly make the effort to ensure these cats leave our care and go into truly forever, perfect homes. Last year, we were able to do that for 670 wonderful cats and kittens.”
“We absolutely love what we do and even in the face of yet another overwhelming kitten season, fielding well over one hundred calls a week, our ‘village’ gets it done,” she says. ‘Our mission is focused on those most in need before all else, so we mostly take in homeless cats and kittens, often from far less than ideal situations. We cannot reiterate enough how crucial it is to spay and neuter your pets.”
Here’s what they can use
- Bleach
- Trash bags
- Paper towels
- Laundry detergent
- Carriers
- Gerber chicken or turkey baby food
- Heating pads
- Food scales
- Kitten food, canned and dry such as Iams, Kitten Chow, Authority
- Pedialyte unflavored
Your donations can be dropped off from noon to 6 p.m. at 4000 Terre Linda Drive in the Riverside area (45424). For more information, call or text (937) 620-9281 or message the LiFeline Cat Rescue Facebook page. A complete wish list can be found at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3RCDF5AQ7ZJMR?ref_=wl_share.
The organization is always in need of those willing to foster cats.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
