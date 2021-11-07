Local businesses ready to help with holiday meal planning

For those who can use a little extra help and a little less stress this holiday, there are several caterers in town ready to lend a hand. They will do a portion of the meal or the entire thing for those who don’t want to cook and will help you look like a culinary maestro. Most orders must be made at least a week in advance.

The dishes being offered are not only delicious and helpful, in the case of some they are positively dreamy. Last year I ordered a pan of carrot souffle from Bernstein’s. It’s a great dish for Rosh Hashanah dinner, Yom Kippur breakfast or any Thanksgiving spread you are considering. It’s a wonderful velvety savory and just a little sweet dish that will become a favorite with the first bite.

Bernstein’s sells it for $25 for a full pan or $14 for a half. Oter side options at the same price include a corn pudding, stuffing with or without sausage, candied yams, mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, green bean casserole and cranberry mustard brussel sprouts.

They also offer a fantastic roasted butternut squash soup ($11 per quart) and a kale and radicchio salad with toasted walnuts, carrots, dried cranberries, confit pearl onions and crumbled goat cheese topped with a pomegranate vinaigrette ($4 pe person).

For help with the main course they offer roasted and sliced turkey breast ($16 per pound) and a herb roasted prime rib ($26 per pound). For those wanting a full meal done they offer a prix fixe menu that feeds 4-6 people for $149 that comes with salad, sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, corn pudding, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry and orange relish, six rolls with sea salt butter and an apple pie to finish things off strong.

Orders must be made by Nov. 19 and can be made by emailing acb@ernsteinscatering.com or calling 937-898-2761. Pick up is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Bernstein’s isn’t the only spot looking to help with the holidays. Current Cuisine in Yellow Springs is offering a complete holiday meal that serves up to four people for $59.99. Choose from sliced turkey with gravy, ham with honey mustard sauce or a vegan acorn squash with wild rice. Each meal includes sage dressing with celery and onions, real mashed potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds, cranberry compote, six dinner rolls and a pumpkin roll with maple cream cheese frosting.

They also offer main course items, side dishes, salads and desserts that can be purchased individually. Deadline to order is Nov. 18 with pickup on Nov. 24 from 2-7 p.m.

Brock Masterson’s Catering has a Thanksgiving meal for four for $99 featuring oven roasted turkey (white and dark meat, sliced/pulled), giblet gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, praline sweet potato casserole, cornbread stuffing, seasoned green beans, cranberry relish and artisan rolls with whipped butter. Add a quiche Lorraine or a brisket and cheddar quiche ($16 each), pecan pie ($14), banana foster crème pie ($22), chocolate or coconut creme pie ($19), a dozen oversized chocolate chip cookies, ($20) or a charcuterie board ($49). Orders can be made by calling 937-298-1234 or 937-701-8926.

A charcuterie board is literally the easiest thing to throw together and, when done right, makes a gorgeous and delectable centerpiece. Pick 3 different kinds of cheese, three different meats, grab some figs, a handful of grapes, a few rosemary sprigs and you are in business.

Caterers aren’t the only ones willing to step in to provide help with your holiday meals. Grocers like Dorothy Lane Market and Kroger have offers. Chains specializing in home cooking like Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel offer packaged meals as well.

Higher-end restaurants like Firebirds (3500 Rigby Road, Miamisburg, 937-865-9355), Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, 937-320-9548) and Cooper’s Hawk (5220 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville) all have special Thanksgiving dinner packages they are offering.

As with all good things, quantities are limited for these heat-and-serve options, so get your orders in while you can. It’s a nice way to be able to focus on your own recipes or have the entire meal handled and focus your attention on friends and family.

