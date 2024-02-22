Norah Jones, Mavis Staples coming to The Rose this summer

Credit: Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Credit: Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Lifestyles
By
2 hours ago
X

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and pianist Norah Jones will bring her Visions Tour to The Rose Music Center at The Heights on Wednesday, July 10.

Jones will deliver her first-ever performance at The Rose alongside special guest Mavis Staples, the legendary R&B and gospel singer.

“Visions” is Jones’ ninth solo studio album and is expected to be released March 8 on Blue Note Records. A collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, the album was introduced last month with the lead single “Running.”

ExploreStraight No Chaser, Travis Tritt to perform at The Rose this summer

“The reason I called the album ‘Visions’ is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep.” says Jones in a press statement. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”

Jones is best known for her breakthrough 2022 release “Come Away With Me” which swept the 2023 Grammys winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She has since sold 53 million albums.

ExploreCenterville grad on ‘American Idol’ gets golden ticket to Hollywood

Staples, a three-time Grammy winner, took the music industry by storm as a member of the Staple Singers who recorded such hits as “I’ll Take You There” and “Let’s Do It Again.” She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1. Tickets are priced at $50.50-$86.50 and can be purchased at The Rose Music Center box office or online at rosemusiccenter.com.

In Other News
1
10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton stages in March
2
Helping those in need: Student makes impact in Dayton, Burundi
3
Woman spreads word about how to recycle, reduce, reuse
4
Indie folk duo The Nautical Theme releases EP at Blind Bob’s this week
5
‘A Night in the Desert’ inspired by former Middfest cultural event

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top