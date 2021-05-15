Nothing like a night hike with your furry friend

“The naturalists will be there to lead the hike and answer any questions,” Lamb said. “It’s a great way to get the heart pumping and enjoy the night.”

Beyond the fun and fitness, another benefit of many of the regularly scheduled GCP&T events is friendship.

“So many people have met and connected through our various groups, it’s really rewarding in that sense,” she said. “And, with these hikes, you many end up with some puppy pals at the end of the day.”

With thousands of acres and miles of trails, there is much to explore in the GCP&T system. The sights and sounds run the gamut from wetlands to waterfalls and grassy meadows to gardens. Each month, the hike will take place in a different park in Beavercreek, Cedarville or Xenia.

Sara Lee Arnovitz Nature Preserve will be the site of the first Howl at the Moon Hike. CONTRIBUTED

“It’s a great way to explore and take some time for yourself without feeling rushed,” Lamb said.

The group setting and canine companions make it an especially inviting event for individual hikers.

Lamb also said that for women hiking alone, a dog can give them a sense of security.

Returning to group fitness has been met with some hesitation, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outdoor events and recreation are among the safest activities with easy social distancing. And what could be more fun than a night hike with your favorite furry friend?

The hikes are free and advance registration is not required. For additional information, visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Howl at the Moon Hikes

Discover the magic of night hiking with or without your canine companion.

May 26, 9-10 p.m. – Sara Lee Arnovitz Nature Preserve (Xenia)

June 24, 9-10 p.m. – Caesar Ford Park (Xenia)

July 23, 9-10 p.m. – Indian Mound Reserve Williamson Mound (Cedarville)

Aug. 22, 9-10 p.m. – Karohl Park (Beavercreek)

Sept. 20, 9-10 p.m. – James Ranch Park (Xenia)

Oct. 20, 9-10 p.m. – Russ Nature Reserve (Beavercreek)

Nov. 19, 9-10 p.m. – Indian Mound Reserve (Cedarville)

Dec. 18, 9-10 p.m. – Phillips Park (Beavercreek)

