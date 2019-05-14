Dayton’s only fen is a hidden nature-escape tucked away in a neighborhood

Hit the trails to discover local wildlife: "Take the short Woodman Fen loop to view spring migrants, such as gray-cheeked thrush, Connecticut and mourning warblers, and Philadelphia vireos. Deer, nesting Cooper's hawks and great horned owls also may be in sight." Pro tip: the 0.6 mile loop nature trail is messy, as the majority of the fen is covered by up to six feet of black muck and peat.

Woodman Fen, located at 2409 Newcastle Dr. in Dayton, is a 33-acre natural area containing a rare groundwater-fed wetland known as a fen.

Other features of the fen include an 1,800-foot ADA accessible boardwalk that snakes around the wetland and keeps your feet dry. It’s the longest boardwalk in the MetroParks system, and includes three small observation decks.

The 7-mile-long Iron Horse Trail connects Centerville's Iron Horse Park to the South with Creekside Trail to the north using a combination of trail, shared roadway and wide sidewalk. Along the way, the trail passes by the northern boarder of Woodman Fen near the Woodman Drive intersection.

Woodman Fen is a nature preserve open to the public.

According to the MetroParks website, "wetlands are a unique habitat within MetroParks and are known as 'nature's kidneys' for their special water filtering ability... When water flows through a wetland, special plants and microbes remove suspended soil and nutrients from the water. This helps the wetland plants grow and improves the water quality. Woodman Fen Conservation Area is an excellent example of a wetland where storm water from the surrounding neighborhood is cleaned by wetlands MetroParks created before being released to a stream."

Woodman Fen. PHOTO / Five Rivers MetroParks

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Woodman Fen

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 1-Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1-March 31

WHERE: Main entrance at 2409 Newcastle Dr., Dayton. Free parking available.

PET POLICY: Dogs are welcome, but, for the safety and comfort of all patrons, must be leashed and under control at all times.