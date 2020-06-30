PODCAST: ‘What Had Happened Was...” shares the best tales from the Gem City

ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.
WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.
CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES