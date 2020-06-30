X

PODCAST: ‘What Had Happened Was...” shares the best tales from the Gem City

Host Amelia Robinson explains how to listen to the What Had Happened Was Podcast.

What to Love | June 30, 2020
By Amelia Robinson

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE 

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe  on Apple Podcast (iTunes)Google PlayStitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

