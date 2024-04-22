‘Reading Rainbow’ documentary at The Neon spotlights childhood literacy

The award-winning documentary “Butterfly in the Sky,” spotlighting the beloved, Emmy Award-winning PBS children’s show “Reading Rainbow,” will be screened Sunday, April 28 at The Neon in downtown Dayton.
Hosted by LeVar Burton with its iconic theme song soulfully rendered by Tina Fabrique, “Reading Rainbow” originally aired from July 11, 1983 through November 10, 2006. During its 21 seasons, the series won 26 Emmys, including 10 for Outstanding Children’s Series. Celebrity guest stars during its impactful run included Maya Angelou, Angela Bassett, Jeff Bridges, James Earl Jones, Susan Sarandon, and Martin Short among others.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, “Butterfly in the Sky” chronicles the creation of “Reading Rainbow” as well as the challenges Burton and the creators faced to advocate for childhood literacy on television. In addition to archival footage, interviews include Burton, guest star and “Butterfly in the Sky” executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and “Reading Rainbow” co-creator Twila Liggett.
This special, one-time screening will be followed by a panel discussion regarding childhood literacy featuring Trey Clements, assistant professor at Sinclair Community College, Allison Knight, youth services and programming director at the Dayton Metro Library, and Dr. Mary-Kate Sableski, Leary Chair for Innovation in Education, Health, and Wellness in the Department of Teacher Education at the University of Dayton.
HOW TO GO
What: “Butterfly in the Sky”
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28
Cost: $12.50
More info: neonmovies.com
About the Author