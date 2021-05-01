Time for some music! Summer concert announcements feature major acts

Other events and venues like the ever popular Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lakes in Ft. Loramie are proceeding with party plans and big name acts like Luke Combs, Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean.

Many big name acts are dates that have been rescheduled after the events of 2020 unfolded and made it impossible to hold. Still other venues lie in wait to announce what, if any, plans they may be working on.

It may not be the robust summer events calendar many of us are used to, but there is certainly far more scheduled at this point than there was last year as a forceful flurry of cancellations rained down.

It remains to be seen if these will be held, but right now, there are some hot tickets with placeholders on the calendar for live music fans to look forward to.

DAYTON OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie

www.countryconcert.com, 937-295-3000

Recently announced: Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Neal McCoy, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, Drew Parker, Ashland Craft, Jess Kellie Adams, After Midtown, Wyatt McCubbin, July 8; Alan Jackson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Lorrie Morgan, Bellamy Brothers, Jesse Keith Whitley, McGuffey Lane, Alexis Gomez, Ashley Best, Dallas Moore, July 9; Jason Aldean, Chase Rice, HARDY, Jo Dee Messina Deana Carter, Flatland Cavalry, Lainey Wilson, Desert City Ramblers, Rayne Johnson, Clark Manson, Cole Ritter, July 10

Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

J.D. Legends

85 Millard Drive, Franklin

www.jdlegends.com, 937-746-4950

Recently announced: Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute with Mad Hatter, May 1; Velvet Crush, May 6; The Menus with Brother Maven, May 7; Clayton Anderson with Brother Maven, May 8; Michelle Robinson Band, May 13; Jasmine Cain with Reign of Athena, May 14; Sawyer: A Tribute to Rush with Stranger, May 15; Ithika, May 20; Jamey Johnson, May 21, 22; Aces High Iron Maiden Tribute, May 29; Slippery When Wet Bon Jovi Tribute, May 30; Dallas Moore, June 4; Jackyl, June 5; Thomas Mac with Cooper Alan, June 5; Catalina Wine Mixer Band with Ashley Martin Band, June 6; Hardy, June 11; Rumors: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac with the Growlers, June 12; Mr. Speed: Kiss Tribute with LoveBomb, June 18; Frank Foster, June 19; Drive-By Truckers, June 26; Jid Kentucky, July 3; The Iltimate Doors, July 9; Blues Traveler, July 16; Red Not Chili Peppers, July 22; Tyler Booth, July 30; Randy Houser with Alexis Gomez, Aug. 6; The Prince Experience, Aug. 13; The Steel Woods, Aug. 14; Panama Van Halen Tribute, Aug. 20; Cadillac Three, Sept. 24; Sammy Kershaw Collin Raye Aaron Tippin Roots and Boots Tour, Sept. 25; Metallica Tribute, Oct. 1; Tantric, Oct. 8; Straight On: A Tribute to the Music of Heart, Oct. 9

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 937-610-0288

Recently announced: ZZ Top, July 3; Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra, July 7; Air Supply, July 9; REO Speedwagon, July 30; Brit Floyd, July 31; Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band, Aug. 1; Keith Sweat, Aug. 6; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with Mark Farner Trip, Aug. 21; John Legend with The War and Treaty, Sept. 4; Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, July 24; Ted Nugent, Aug. 11

INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Musicians Enrique Gonzalez, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, Louie Perez, Steve Berlin, and David Hidalgo of Los Lobos perform on the Palomino Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Credit: Frazer Harrison Credit: Frazer Harrison

DAYTON INDOOR CONCERT VENUES

BMI Indoor Speedway

791 E. Main St., Versailles

www.bmikarts.com, 937-526-9544

Recently announced: Mark Farner’s American Band with special guest John Corabi, May 15; Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, May 29; Slaughter with special guest Vixen, Sept. 11; Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses and LILIAC, Oct. 2; Winger with special guest Firehouse, Oct. 16; The Guess Who and Orleans, Dec. 18

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Recently announced: Travis Tritt, Oct. 21

Nutter Center

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Recently announced: James Taylor with Jackson Browne, Aug. 4; Jeff Dunham, Nov. 18

Schuster Center

Second and Main streets, Dayton

www.ticketcenterstage.com, 937-228-3630

Recently announced: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 26; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 22

A cappella group Straight No Chaser, which released the new album, "One Shot," on November 2, performs in a Victoria Theatre Association's Projects Unlimited Attraction Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, Dec. 2. CONTRIBUTED

SPRINGFIELD CONCERT VENUES

Kuss Auditorium

Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

http://pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Recently announced: Diamond Rio, Oct. 7; Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 20

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Aronoff Center

650 Walnut St., Cincinnati

www.cincinnatiarts.org/aronoff-center, 513-721-3344

Recently announced: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 28; Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown, Oct. 9

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Recently announced: Big Freedia x Too Many Zooz, Sept. 21; Watsky, Sept, 25; Tech N9ne, Nov. 4; The Cybertronic Spree, Nov. 5; Silverstein, Nov. 7; JINJER, Nov. 9

In an undated handout photo, Big Freedia, the biggest name in New Orleans' hip-hop style known as bounce music. Along with makeup and various wig supplies, Big Freedia likes to travel with a taste of home: local snacks like Elmer's Chee-Wees or Zapp's Cajun Dill Gator-Tators chips. (Josh Huvel via The New York Times) Credit: JOSH HUVEL Credit: JOSH HUVEL

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Recently announced: Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, June 21; Billy Joel, Sept, 10

Four reasons to see Joan Jett, Cheap Trick, Heart at Perfect Vodka. CONTRIBUTED

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

https://heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Recently announced: Michael Buble, Aug. 20

ICON Music Center

25 Race Street, Cincinnati

https://iconmusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Recently announced: Brothers Osborne, Sept. 9; Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 22; Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 25

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.PNCPavilion.com, 513-232-6220

Recently announced: Megadeth and Lamb of God with Trivium and In Flames, July 14; Blackberry Smoke with the Allman Betts Band, July 18; KIDZ BOP Live July 30; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 6; Alicia Keys, Aug. 20; PRIMUS Sept. 18

Alicia Keys. CONTRIBUTED

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Recently announced: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, July 13; Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 15; Luke Bryan, July 22; Chicago Aug. 1; The Black Crowes, Aug. 3; Daryl Hall and John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall, Aug. 23; Maroon 5; Aug. 28; The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Sept. 8; Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 15; Thomas Rhett, Sept. 23; Dave Matthews Band, Sept. 28; Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with Marcus King Band and YOLA, Oct. 21

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 03: Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre on November 03, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Buffett was encouraging people to vote for Sen. Nelson and Mayor Gillum who are in tight races against their Republican opponents. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Credit: Joe Raedle Credit: Joe Raedle

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Recently announced: Whiskey Myers July 29; Brit Floyd, Aug. 7, 8; Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 17; Dawes Sept. 26; Boney James, Oct. 1; Jo Koy Oct. 14; David Foster, Oct. 20; TobyMac, Nov. 9; Home Free, Nov. 13; Tab Benoit, Nov. 14; Trey Kennedy, Nov. 19; Ilizzam Nov. 20; Tommy Emmanuel, Dec. 9

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Recently announced: All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Destroy Boys, Yours Truly, July 13; Brit Floyd, Aug. 13; Louis The Child, Aug. 19; Caamp, Aug. 27, 28; Parkway Drive, Sept. 9; PRIMUS, Sept. 20; Dance Gavin Dance, Sept. 22; Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Oct. 1; Tech N9ne, Nov. 2; Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 24; COIN, Dec. 10

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Recently announced: Justin Bieber, June 29; Dude Perfect, Oct. 14; Lauren Daigle Nov. 11; Elton John April 12, 2022; Chris Stapleton, April 21, 2022

Justin Bieber performs during the 2016 Purpose World Tour at Staples Center on March 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. CONTRIBUTED/CHRISTOPHER POLK Credit: Christopher Polk Credit: Christopher Polk

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Recently announced: Eric Church, Sept. 18