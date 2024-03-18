Violinist Lindsey Stirling heading to The Rose this summer

Multi-award-winning musician, dancer and entertainer Lindsey Stirling will bring her Duality Tour to The Rose Music Center at The Heights on Monday, Aug. 19.
Known for her impressive skills on electric violin, Stirling has had four chart-topping Billboard albums, received two Billboard Music Awards and is a New York Times bestselling author. She also has an impressive social media imprint having amassed nearly 3.5 billion views and 13.9 million subscribers on YouTube as well as 4.8 million followers and 105 million likes on TikTok.
Her latest album, “Duality,” will be released June 14. The album is expected to consists of a dozen songs “showcasing Stirling’s refined musicality and gift for sculpting deeply expressive melodies.” The songs are a blend of Celtic music and other global influences as well as left-of-center pop.
Her Huber Heights concert will begin at 8 p.m. and feature special guests Walk off the Earth, a Canadian indie pop band.
Tickets are priced at $43.50-$123.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22.
For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com. For more information about special VIP packages, including a meet and greet, visit LindseySterlingVIP.com.
