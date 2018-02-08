‘What Had Happened Was’ Podcast: Bourbon, Beards and Joe Head

Times flies when you are sling bourbon. Joseph Head knows that better than most.
Joe, who co-owns The Century Bar in downtown Dayton with Diane Spitzig, started his journey with the bar two decades ago.
>> What are the oldest bars in downtown Dayton?
Amelia Robinson, host of the new "What Had Happened Was" podcast, sat down with Joe just before his epic bourbon-ey party. Their chat was good to the last drop.
>> Who is Joseph Head of the Century Bar?
Joe talks about how he went from a rough-around-the-edges, long-haired arrogant youth to a so-legit Kentucky Colonel.
>> This bearded guy has been slinging drinks for 20 years at downtown bar
