‘What Had Happened Was’ Podcast: We talked to the Rubi Girls

Any drag queen can throw on a wig and a pair of heels, but chances are they can’t put on a show quite like Dayton’s Rubi Girls.
>> Three things you really ought to know about The Rubi Girls
Amelia Robinson, host of the new "What Had Happened Was" podcast, sat down with three members of the uproarious comedy drag troupe.
They have sharp tongues and hearts of gold, and have raised more than $1 million for a host of charitable causes over more than 30 years.
But it is not always easy being Rubi or drag queening.
Rubi Girl members Tommy Rumpke (Taj Mahal), Jonathan McNeal (Ileasa Plymouth), and Brent Johnson (India Summer) tell us what had happened.
