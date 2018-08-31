dayton logo
X

Which Dayton restaurants, bars allow dogs on their patios?

Ohio closer to allowing dogs on restaurant patios statewide. Getty Image
Ohio closer to allowing dogs on restaurant patios statewide. Getty Image

What to Love | Updated 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

A bill passed by the Ohio Senate and signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich in 2018 made it easier for dogs to have a night out on the town.

That bill gave restaurant owners — not local public health officials — the right to decide whether owners can bring their dogs to the restaurant’s patio or not. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has since changed some restaurants and bars’ policies regarding pets on patios, though many are beginning to return to their usual policies.

ExploreTwist Cupcakery expands into Gem City Market in the form of delicious jars

Here are the patios that are favorable to furry customers:

Did we miss your favorite local eatery or bar that has been accommodating to your pooch? Let me know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and I will be sure to add it to our list. *Note, this list might be incomplete, as our city has many great patios to enjoy a meal or cold drink. We will be updating the list as we find more dog-friendly patios.

🐾The Barrel House

Dogs allowed on patio as long as they are leashed, well-behaved and there is space.

417 E. Third St., Dayton

Photo from The Barrel House Facebook page
Photo from The Barrel House Facebook page

🐾The Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio and in beer garden with leash. Dogs are not allowed on the new rooftop patio.

This past weekend, Daytonians joined Dayton Beer company for its 6th year anniversary on Saturday, May 12 with special release beers, live music, food, fun and more. Photos by Tom Gilliam.
This past weekend, Daytonians joined Dayton Beer company for its 6th year anniversary on Saturday, May 12 with special release beers, live music, food, fun and more. Photos by Tom Gilliam.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🐾The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Dogs are allowed on the outside patio.

The Dublin Pub hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17, 2018. Now in its 20th year, the 2-day block party is one of the biggest in the state. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY
The Dublin Pub hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17, 2018. Now in its 20th year, the 2-day block party is one of the biggest in the state. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🐾Wheat Penny Restaurant

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio. Wheat Penny added that “the staff loves canine customers!”

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, 515 Wayne Ave., now offers a full summer patio. Photo source: Facebook
Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, 515 Wayne Ave., now offers a full summer patio. Photo source: Facebook

🐾Ye Olde Trail Tavern

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Dogs are not allowed on the dining patio. However, dog owners can be seated along the outside edge of the patio and leashes can be held through the fence, according to the restaurant’s owners.

A log cabin built in 1827, Ye Olde Trail Tavern on Xenia Avenue is the oldest building in Yellow Springs and is believed to be the second oldest existing tavern in Ohio. Staff photo by Jim Witmer
A log cabin built in 1827, Ye Olde Trail Tavern on Xenia Avenue is the oldest building in Yellow Springs and is believed to be the second oldest existing tavern in Ohio. Staff photo by Jim Witmer

🐾Fifth Street Brew Pub

1600 E. 5th St., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio only on Wednesdays during “Yappy Hours” from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. All other times it is service dogs-only.

The new Fifth Street Brewpub Co-op at 1600 E. Fifth St. will celebrate its grand opening on July 13. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
The new Fifth Street Brewpub Co-op at 1600 E. Fifth St. will celebrate its grand opening on July 13. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

🐾Lily's Bistro

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

Dogs allowed during all business hours on the main, side patio. Service dogs-only on smaller, drinks-only patio, back patio and inside restaurant.

Lily's Bistro is celebrating 5 years with an epic six-course, plant-based dinner on Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Oregon District. Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Lily's Bistro is celebrating 5 years with an epic six-course, plant-based dinner on Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Oregon District. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

🐾Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio as long as they’re not aggressive.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli held a preview party on Tuesday, June 28. The restaurant an bar are located in downtown Dayton near Fifth Third Field.
Canal Street Arcade and Deli held a preview party on Tuesday, June 28. The restaurant an bar are located in downtown Dayton near Fifth Third Field.

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

🐾Mudlick Tap House

135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Mudlick’s patio welcomes dogs.

A sidewalk extension allows expanded outdoor dining at downtown Dayton’s Mudlick Tap House.
A sidewalk extension allows expanded outdoor dining at downtown Dayton’s Mudlick Tap House.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

🐾Bar Granada

5 W. Monument St., Dayton

Dogs are welcome on Bar Granada’s patio.

Bar Granada, a “scratch kitchen” and tapas bar, has opened in the former Wine Gallery space at 5 W. Monument Ave. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Bar Granada, a “scratch kitchen” and tapas bar, has opened in the former Wine Gallery space at 5 W. Monument Ave. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

🐾Yellow Cab Tavern

700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Yellow Cab Tavern has large, pet-friendly outdoor seating.

Here’s who we spotted at the launch of the Yellow Cab Food Hub on Friday, July 17, 2020. Food trucks featured were The Pizza Bandit, The Wild Banana, Just Jerks: Ena's Jamaican Grill, Twisted Taco & Billie Gold Bubble Tea. The rebranding/retooling of the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies also featured a pug meetup called "The Pug Days of Summer." In addition to socially distanced onsite dining, carryout orders can be placed online or at the food trucks. Online ordering for delivery is also available. Beer and cocktails can be ordered inside Yellow Cab Tavern for consumption at the onsite outdoor socially distanced tables or for carry out. For more information and COVID-19 policies, visit yellowcabfoodtrucks.com. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING
Here’s who we spotted at the launch of the Yellow Cab Food Hub on Friday, July 17, 2020. Food trucks featured were The Pizza Bandit, The Wild Banana, Just Jerks: Ena's Jamaican Grill, Twisted Taco & Billie Gold Bubble Tea. The rebranding/retooling of the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies also featured a pug meetup called "The Pug Days of Summer." In addition to socially distanced onsite dining, carryout orders can be placed online or at the food trucks. Online ordering for delivery is also available. Beer and cocktails can be ordered inside Yellow Cab Tavern for consumption at the onsite outdoor socially distanced tables or for carry out. For more information and COVID-19 policies, visit yellowcabfoodtrucks.com. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top