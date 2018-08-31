Which Dayton restaurants, bars allow dogs on their patios?

Dogs allowed on patio as long as they are leashed, well-behaved and there is space.

417 E. Third St., Dayton

Photo from The Barrel House Facebook page

🐾The Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio and in beer garden with leash. Dogs are not allowed on the new rooftop patio.

This past weekend, Daytonians joined Dayton Beer company for its 6th year anniversary on Saturday, May 12 with special release beers, live music, food, fun and more. Photos by Tom Gilliam. Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🐾The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Dogs are allowed on the outside patio.

The Dublin Pub hosted its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17, 2018. Now in its 20th year, the 2-day block party is one of the biggest in the state. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🐾Wheat Penny Restaurant

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio. Wheat Penny added that “the staff loves canine customers!”

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, 515 Wayne Ave., now offers a full summer patio. Photo source: Facebook

🐾Ye Olde Trail Tavern

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Dogs are not allowed on the dining patio. However, dog owners can be seated along the outside edge of the patio and leashes can be held through the fence, according to the restaurant’s owners.

A log cabin built in 1827, Ye Olde Trail Tavern on Xenia Avenue is the oldest building in Yellow Springs and is believed to be the second oldest existing tavern in Ohio. Staff photo by Jim Witmer

🐾Fifth Street Brew Pub

1600 E. 5th St., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio only on Wednesdays during “Yappy Hours” from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. All other times it is service dogs-only.

The new Fifth Street Brewpub Co-op at 1600 E. Fifth St. will celebrate its grand opening on July 13. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

🐾Lily's Bistro

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

Dogs allowed during all business hours on the main, side patio. Service dogs-only on smaller, drinks-only patio, back patio and inside restaurant.

Lily's Bistro is celebrating 5 years with an epic six-course, plant-based dinner on Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Oregon District. Photo: CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

🐾Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton

Dogs allowed on patio as long as they’re not aggressive.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli held a preview party on Tuesday, June 28. The restaurant an bar are located in downtown Dayton near Fifth Third Field. Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

🐾Mudlick Tap House

135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Mudlick’s patio welcomes dogs.

A sidewalk extension allows expanded outdoor dining at downtown Dayton’s Mudlick Tap House. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

🐾Bar Granada

5 W. Monument St., Dayton

Dogs are welcome on Bar Granada’s patio.

Bar Granada, a “scratch kitchen” and tapas bar, has opened in the former Wine Gallery space at 5 W. Monument Ave. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

🐾Yellow Cab Tavern

700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Yellow Cab Tavern has large, pet-friendly outdoor seating.