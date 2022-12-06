14 fine dining spots where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

An alphabetical list of area fine dining restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Carvers Steaks and Chops
Best of Dayton third place 2019
1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton | (937) 433-7099 | Website | Facebook
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
Best of Dayton third place 2021.
4429 Cedar Park Dr, Beavercreek | (937) 988-0909 | Website | Facebook
Coco’s Bistro
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Second place 2016.
250 Warren St, Dayton | (937) 228-2626 | Website | Facebook
Coldwater Cafe
Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2017, 2018.
19 E Main St, Tipp City | (937) 667-0007 | Website | Facebook
Corner Kitchen
Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.
613 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 938-5244 | Website | Facebook
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2018.
4432 Walnut Street, Dayton | 937-320-9548 | Website | Facebook
Florentine Restaurant
Best of Dayton sixth place 2022.
21 W Market St, Germantown | (937) 855-7759 | Website | Facebook
Meadowlark Restaurant
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.
5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | (937) 434-4750 | Website | Facebook
Oakwood Club
Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016. Second place 2017, 2021, 2022.
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook
Pine Club
Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2017.
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2022.
400 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 203-3999 | Website | Facebook
Sueño
Best of Dayton fifth place 2022.
607 E 3rd St, Dayton | (937) 453-0008 | Website | Facebook
The Paragon Supper Club
Best of Dayton fourth place 2022.
797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton | (937) 433-1234 | Website | Facebook
Watermark Restaurant
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2017.
20 S 1st St, Miamisburg | (937) 802-0891| Website | Facebook