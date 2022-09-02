BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the finalists! Get ready to vote starting Tuesday

We’ve set our finalists in Best of Dayton as we prepare to start the voting on Tuesday.
You can view the finalists by going to the ballot page and scrolling down to the ballot. Finalists are listed for all of our 179 contests, and you can vote starting Tuesday morning.
Best of Dayton
Voting will happen through Monday, Sept. 26, and we’ll be announcing our winners in late October.
Here are the finalists in the Top 10 most nominated contests:
Best Pizza
Dewey’s Pizza
Flying Pizza
Joe’s Pizzeria
Marion’s Piazza
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Pizza Bandit
Best Bakery
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
The Cakery
Dorothy Lane Market
Good Hands Bread Co.
The Neighborhood Nest
Best Donut Shop
Bear Creek Donuts
Bill’s Donut Shop
The Donut Haus Bakery
Donut Palace
Jim’s Donut Shop
Stan the Donut Man
Best Hamburger
Hamburger Wagon
Loose Ends Brewing
McNasty’s
The Root Beer Stande
Slyder’s Tavern
Wengers Bar & Grill
Best Breakfast
The Blue Berry Café
The Brunch Club
Butter Cafe
First Watch
George’s Family Restaurant
Tank’s Bar and Grill
Best Mexican Food
Chiapas Mexican Grill
El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Mixteca
Best Family Restaurant
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
George’s Family Restaurant
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Ozu852
The Root Beer Stande
Tony’s Italian Kitchen
Best Brewery/Distillery
Alematic Artisan Ales
Bock Family Brewing
Branch & Bone
Eudora Brewing Company
Loose Ends Brewing
Warped Wing Brewing Company
Best Local Celebrity
Allison Janney
Dave Chappelle
Jim Bucher
K.Carter
Mike Kidd
Rev. Cool
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Florentine Restaurant
Grist
Jasper Kitchen + Bar
Loose Ends Brewing
Ozu852
Tony’s Italian Kitchen