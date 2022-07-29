Best of Dayton starts soon! How to get involved in this year’s contest

It’s time again to pick the Best of Dayton.
The Best of Dayton contest presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News is back for the seventh year of celebrating the best, brightest and most important things in the area.
Here’s what you should know:
Timeline
The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
» Nominations: Aug. 8-Aug. 22
» Voting: Sept. 6-26
How to nominate and vote
1. Starting Aug. 8, head to Dayton.com/best-of-dayton or DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton
2. Click to go to the nomination and voting page
3. Choose a category to start browsing through your options to nominate or vote
4. The first time you go to nominate or vote each day, enter your email address (and don’t forget to check the box for more information so we can keep you updated)
5. Submit your nomination by typing into the box or voting by clicking the vote button next to your choice
How to get information first
We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in two of our newsletters. Sign up on our newsletters page.
» Dayton Daily News Midday Break
Where to get more information
All things about Best of Dayton are at Dayton.com/best-of-dayton and DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton.
We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels.
» Dayton Daily News: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
» Dayton.com: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
How to promote yourself or your business
We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.
Click here to visit that website, which includes:
» Downloadable logos and graphics
» Suggested language for social media posts
» A form to contact us for more information
How to advertise
Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Dayton?
Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our nomination and voting tool.
How to get the winners
Our winners will be published on Friday, Oct. 28.
To get the winners first, sign up for two of our email newsletters that will have the information first.
» Dayton Daily News Midday Break
We’ll then put together a special section celebrating the winners that will be distributed in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Last year’s winners
Looking back at 2021, here’s a look at last year’s winners (we also produced a complete special section celebrating the winners):
All-time winners
