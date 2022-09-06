Best of Dayton: The most frequent finalists this year

Our long list of Best of Dayton finalists this year includes some who have made the list in multiple contests.
As the voting begins to determine the reader’s choices for this year, we studied the list to see who are the most common finalists.
In all, we have 824 finalists in our 179 contests, making this the biggest Best of Dayton to date.
Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at the finalists who made the list in at least five contests:
Loose Ends Brewing: 11 contests
Best Appetizers
Best Brewery/Distillery
Best Brunch
Best Chicken Sandwich
Best Desserts
Best French Fries
Best Hamburger
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Best Neighborhood Bar
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Best Wings
White-Allen Chevrolet: 7 contests
Best Auto Sales Staff
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
Best Place for an Oil Change
Best Place to Buy a New Car
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
Ozu852: 7 contests
Best Appetizers
Best Chinese Food
Best Family Restaurant
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Best Seafood
The Root Beer Stande: 5 contests
Best Family Restaurant
Best French Fries
Best Hamburger
Best Hot Dog Stand
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Jeff Schmitt Auto Group: 5 contests
Best Auto Sales Staff
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
Best Place to Buy a New Car
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
ImproveIt Home Remodeling: 5 contests
Best Bathroom Remodeler
Best Building Contractor
Best Door & Window Replacement
Best Place to Buy Windows
Best Place to Work
The Florentine Restaurant: 5 contests
Best Appetizers
Best Fine Dining
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Best Steakhouse
Corner Kitchen: 5 contests
Best Brunch
Best Chicken Sandwich
Best Happy Hour
Best Patio Dining
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
Bock Family Brewing: 5 contests
Best Bar/Lounge
Best Brewery/Distillery
Best Happy Hour
Best Neighborhood Bar
Best Place to Work