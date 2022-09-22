Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists

People definitely have their opinions about their favorite burgers, and they are making them known.
In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened in the Best Hamburger contest.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Hamburger:
Hamburger Wagon
12 E Central Ave, Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook
Loose Ends Brewing
890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook
McNasty’s
Food Truck | 937-219-5647 | Facebook
Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave, Dayton | 937-258-1222 | Website | Facebook
The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton | 937-640-1114 | Website | Facebook
Wengers Bar & Grill
6842 OH-503, Lewisburg | 937-962-2300 | Website | Facebook