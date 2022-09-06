dayton logo
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

Local News
1 hour ago

During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:

Dewey’s Pizza

3600 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg, 937-859-7777 | 131 Jasper St., Dayton, 937-223-0000 | Website

Dewey's Killer Veggie pizza. CONTRIBUTED/ERIC WAGNER

Credit: Eric Wagner

Flying Pizza

3 area locations | Website

Sons of John Graci, Flying Pizza Founder, Tony and Frank Graci, have been celebrating all year long by doing what they do best, tossing dough high above their heads and chatting merrily with loyal customers. Though on Oct. 1, the official 50th anniversary, the restaurant will thank the community by giving away gift certificates, free T-shirts, sweatshirts and other giveaways.

Credit: Staff

Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website

Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

Marion’s Piazza

9 area locations | Website | Facebook

Marion's Piazza won the "Best Pizza" category for the Best of Dayton 2012. STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL

Credit: Lisa Powell

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton, 937-331-5357 | 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, 937-886-4513 | Website | Facebook

A pizza restaurant that opened its second Dayton-area site less than two years ago is expanding there. FILE

Credit: FILE

Pizza Bandit

700 East 4th St., Dayton | 937-476-1895 | Website | Facebook

The Pizza Bandit celebrates anniversary with new musical.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

