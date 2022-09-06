Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

Combined Shape Caption

Sons of John Graci, Flying Pizza Founder, Tony and Frank Graci, have been celebrating all year long by doing what they do best, tossing dough high above their heads and chatting merrily with loyal customers. Though on Oct. 1, the official 50th anniversary, the restaurant will thank the community by giving away gift certificates, free T-shirts, sweatshirts and other giveaways.

Credit: Staff