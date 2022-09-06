Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:
Dewey’s Pizza
3600 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg, 937-859-7777 | 131 Jasper St., Dayton, 937-223-0000 | Website
Dewey's Killer Veggie pizza. CONTRIBUTED/ERIC WAGNER
Dewey's Killer Veggie pizza. CONTRIBUTED/ERIC WAGNER
Flying Pizza
3 area locations | Website
Sons of John Graci, Flying Pizza Founder, Tony and Frank Graci, have been celebrating all year long by doing what they do best, tossing dough high above their heads and chatting merrily with loyal customers. Though on Oct. 1, the official 50th anniversary, the restaurant will thank the community by giving away gift certificates, free T-shirts, sweatshirts and other giveaways.
Sons of John Graci, Flying Pizza Founder, Tony and Frank Graci, have been celebrating all year long by doing what they do best, tossing dough high above their heads and chatting merrily with loyal customers. Though on Oct. 1, the official 50th anniversary, the restaurant will thank the community by giving away gift certificates, free T-shirts, sweatshirts and other giveaways.
Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website
Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)
Marion’s Piazza
9 area locations | Website | Facebook
Marion's Piazza won the "Best Pizza" category for the Best of Dayton 2012. STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL
Marion's Piazza won the "Best Pizza" category for the Best of Dayton 2012. STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton, 937-331-5357 | 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, 937-886-4513 | Website | Facebook
A pizza restaurant that opened its second Dayton-area site less than two years ago is expanding there. FILE
A pizza restaurant that opened its second Dayton-area site less than two years ago is expanding there. FILE
Pizza Bandit
700 East 4th St., Dayton | 937-476-1895 | Website | Facebook
The Pizza Bandit celebrates anniversary with new musical.
The Pizza Bandit celebrates anniversary with new musical.
