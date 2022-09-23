dayton logo
Best of Dayton: Who should win Best Wings? Here are the finalists

Local News
1 hour ago

The Best of Dayton voting is nearing an end, and Best Wings has already seen a large amount of voting.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Wings:

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Hinders Sports Bar & Grill

902 W Main St, Tipp City | 937-667-4433 | Website | Facebook

Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant

1035 S Main St, Centerville | 937- 433-2739 | Website | Facebook

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Loose Ends Brewing

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Roosters

257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook

