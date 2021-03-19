Local business refills home, body care products at your home in single-use plastic bottles

The mobile truck travels around the region and the schedule is updated on Facebook, Instagram and at reducereuserefillery.com. People can bring a rinsed out shampoo bottle or other container from their house, or can buy one from the Refillery.

Customers pay to refill laundry detergent, shampoo, facial toner and more. The shop also sells other similar products like biodegradable dental floss, dryer balls to replace one-use dryer sheets and reusable mason jar lids. The business also has online order and delivery.

Reduce & Reuse Refillery is a mobile shop that lets customers reduce plastic waste by purchasing refills for household products and avoiding new packaging. CONTRIBUTED BY SAMARA MUNTZINGER

Zero waste movement

There’s been a growing market for these types of services to reduce waste and packaging.

The market is partially fueled by people who want a better option than trying to recycle plastic after a use. The majority of single-use plastic is not recycled or recyclable. The EPA’s latest estimate reported 28% of landfill waste (82.2 million in 2018) comes from packaging and containers.

The zero waste movement and efforts to reduce plastic has also been boosted by social media groups promoting awareness and tips.

Similar mobile refill stations have taken off as concepts particularly closer to the coasts, but Hudson wanted to launch an option close to home.

Hudson says she sees a mix of people who are new to the habits and who are highly seasoned in sustainable practices.

“I have both customers that are super granola and they’ve been doing trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle. And then I have people that are coming new to it,” she said.

One thing that is important to her, she said, is to help people understand that it’s not an “all or nothing” approach and that it makes a difference to even make a few changes. And she can help people think through what those workable changes might be.

“You can do the the normal things that you do in life ... if there’s something even little that you can change, and that’s always good,” she said.