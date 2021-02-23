Native Daytonian named new Dayton Metro Library director

A native Daytonian and University of Dayton graduate will return to the region to lead the Dayton Metro Library, where he first worked.
Library trustees named Jeffrey Trzeciak, currently director of the Jersey City (N.J.) Free Public Library, to be the Dayton system’s next executive director during a special meeting Tuesday.
“It is quite an honor to be named Dayton Metro Library’s next executive director,” Trzeciak said. “I’ve always dreamed of returning to my hometown and the institution that launched my career. Dayton Metro Library has an excellent reputation for community support and responsive service, and I’m committed to build on that foundation.”
Trzeciak, 54, will succeed Tim Kambitsch, who retires Feb. 28. Trustees also approved a compensation package for Trzeciak with a base annual salary of $195,000.
Trzeciak grew up in Old North Dayton and in Riverside, where his parents still reside. He attended grade school at Our Lady of Rosary School and is a 1984 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School. While in college, Trzeciak worked at the Electra C. Doren Branch library in Old North Dayton. Trzeciak and his husband, Michael Sieveking, have been married seven years.
“I know a lot has changed in Dayton since I’ve been away, so I want to take an opportunity to get to know the community again and really find out what the community wants and hopes to see in the library” Trzeciak said. “The staff and Tim Kambitsch have done a really remarkable job and I want to continue to build on that once I arrive.”
The other finalists considered for the position included Peter Coyl, director of the Montclair (N.J.) Public Library and Rachel Gut, Dayton Metro Library’s current deputy executive director.
A search committee initially screened a pool of 30 applicants and three finalists were invited to a more intensive review process involving library staff, the Friends of the Library Executive Committee, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation Directors and the full Board of Trustees, according to the library.
“The Board of Trustees was so fortunate to have three qualified finalists for the position of executive director,” said Elaine Johnson, president of the DML Board of Trustees and member of the Search Committee. “Jeff’s accomplishments and service have received national recognition. We are confident that he will continue Dayton Metro Library’s history of innovative Library leadership and ensure that our institution maintains a culture of trust and collaboration.”
Trzeciak, who starts the Dayton Metro Library job April 1, will also be provided $10,000 in moving expenses, a monthly car allowance of $375 and $150 monthly for dining expenses, according to trustees.
About the new director
Jeffrey Trzeciak is currently the director of the Jersey City Free Public Library, the largest municipal library in New Jersey. Trzeciak held senior positions at Newark Public Library, McMaster University and Washington University in St. Louis. In 2018, he received the Director’s Recognition Award from the New Jersey Association of Library Assistants following a nomination by his staff. Trzeciak initiated the award-winning Documenting Ferguson project after the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 and received a city citation for his commitment to the Newark Puerto Rican community in 2017. In 2018, Trzeciak received the Community Partner Award from Newark Pride for LGBTQ programming. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Dayton and a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University.