Polar vortex may bring arctic air to southwest Ohio

A disruption in the polar vortex may bring frigid, arctic air to southwestern Ohio late in the month, and it could last for a couple of weeks.
The last time extremely cold air arrived in the region was in 2014. That brought actual temperatures of minus 15 degrees to minus 19 degrees for parts of the area. Wind chills plunged to as low as minus 49 in parts of the region.
Credit: National Weather Service
The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air that always exists, surrounding both of the Earth’s poles, according to the National Weather Service. It weakens in summer and strengthens in winter, but with some regularity can weaken during wintertime as well.
When the polar vortex is weak, it can allow cold air to enter the jet stream and dip down into the United States, the NWS said.
Meteorologists are tracking a warming and weakening of the polar vortex that could lead to an outbreak of arctic air toward the end of January. The extreme cold, with subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills, could remain into the first couple weeks of February, according to some weather models.
Credit: NOAA
People exposed to extreme cold can experience frostbite in a matter of minutes — especially on bare skin and hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat, when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it.
Other past years a polar vortex brought subzero weather was in 1977, 1982, 1985 and 1989, according to the NWS.