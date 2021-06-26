Annual fireworks festival returns to New Carlisle

New Carlisle will be having its annual 4th of July fireworks after last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.
The celebration begins at 9 p.m. July 3 at Haddix Field, 434 N. Main St.
The event features vendors serving food, as well as community activities, and the long-awaited fireworks, with some changes, according to New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.
“In past years we brought a lot of outside vendors in, but we didn’t want them to take away from the local people, so we just decided to bring maybe one or two in, and leave the rest up to our individual restaurants to fill that gap,” Bridge said. “We’re gonna have a deejay there, one of the city council members is gonna deejay. It’s not really a long festival; what we’ve learned is that most people do show up a little bit before dark and leave as soon as it’s over.”
The event lasts about an hour and a half to two hours.
For more information on the latest happenings in New Carlisle, see the city’s Facebook page or https://newcarlisle.net/.
The National Trail Parks and Recreation District has announced that the annual Old Fashioned Fireworks held at the Clark County Fairgrounds has a new location and name.
The fireworks have been named Buck Creek Boom after its new location in downtown Springfield. The show will launch from Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek but will not have a single gathering place for viewers. Organizers say the fireworks will be visible from a wide area of Springfield and are encouraging people to watch from downtown or even from their own yards.
Buck Creek Boom is scheduled to take place at approximately 10 p.m. on July 3.