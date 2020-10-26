Game on: New e-sports business opening in Oregon District

Dayton’s first e-sports facility plans to open a week from Saturday in the Oregon District.
Connect E-Sports opens 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at 212 Wayne Ave. in the Wheelhouse Lofts building.
The business will host organized video game leagues, tournaments and open play.
Customers will be able to rent the space and equipment for personal and business events.
“My husband and I have watched the growth of the e-sports industry, and the connections it allows people to experience similar to traditional sports, said owner Mary Baldino. “We’re excited to work with the Dayton community to become the E-Sports hub for the greater Dayton area.”
The new business “embraces the social aspect of video gaming” by allowing friends to play together in person and online.
During the pandemic, players will have to wear masks at all times while playing inside.
Video games have become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 crisis.
Online video game play allows friends to interact and stay in touch.