Jobs alert: Kroger looking to hire 2,000 workers this week in southwest Ohio

Kroger officials announced Monday they are looking to hire 2,000 news workers soon for the coming winter holidays. In-person and online interviews will happen this week, say company officials. (File Photo\Journal-News)

News | 44 minutes ago
By Michael D. Clark, Staff Writer

The region’s largest grocery store chain is looking to hire 2,000 more workers for the coming winter holidays.

The Kroger food chain is offering in-person interviews on Wednesday at all its 104 Greater Cincinnati and Dayton area stores.

The in-person hiring event will be from noon Wednesday to 6 p.m.

“Job seekers should arrive with a resume and prepared for an on-site interview. All job seekers should plan to wear a facial covering during the interview process,” said Kroger officials.

An online, “virtual hiring fair” will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Employment candidates interested in the virtual hiring fair can register at ecareerfairs.com/JobSeeker/View.

