Local Oscar-winner honors memory of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman

A 2005 Wright State University graduate who was raised in Centerville, Beachler took home her first Academy Award in February 2019 and became the first African American to win an Oscar for best production design. Beachler created the world of Wakanda for Marvel’s film “Black Panther.”

“I’d see Chad everyday, he’d go out of his way to ask me, with a smile, ’What magical place did you make for me today?’ He was always uplifting us, he was our king for that year. When I’d see him at events, he’d ask, ’They taken care of you Sis?’” Beachler tweeted on Saturday morning.