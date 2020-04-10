The ‘pest house,’ Grim Reaper and how the ‘Spanish Lady’ brought the Gem City to its knees

In this special episode, Lisa and "What Had Happened Was" host Amelia Robinson dish about the Grim Reaper, pestilent houses, the Vicks Vapor Rub shortage, the media blackout and why one solider probably had his fill of cold, soft boiled eggs.

Spanish flu has been compared to the coronavirus pandemic.

Children ready for school in Starke during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. State Archives of Florida

Lisa Powell. TY GREENLEES / STAFF Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

An illustration that ran in The Palm Beach Post during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the DATV studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast finalist for prestigious Marconi award

