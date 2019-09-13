His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.

Few people would blame Mike Turner if his heart were full of rage.
Logan Turner — Mike's only child and best friend in the entire world — was gunned down during the Dayton mass shooting on Aug. 4.
In the days since, Mike has been angry, but he refuses to let hate rule the day.
Instead Mike is spreading a message of love and conversation.
Mike and What Had Happened Was host Amelia Robinson talk about Logan and the legacy he has left behind.
Through #Loganhugs, the retired car salesman with a big heart hopes to remind people that tomorrow is not promised, and love and a simple hug are very powerful things.
Mike explains why he leaves messages on napkins in restaurants and why he hugged hundreds of people at the recent Gem City Shine concert hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.
