Middletown Greekfest, ‘all about food,’ returns for one-day festival

Middletown Greekfest, which was canceled during COVID-19, is returning this year for a one-day celebration of Greek food and culture, organizers said.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave.
There will be plenty of Greek food, but instead of traditional live music, a playlist of popular Greek songs will be played, said Christina Papakirk, 51, one of the organizers.
“It’s all about the food,” she said.
Patrons are encouraged to pre-order the popular Greek items, but on-site sales will be available, she said.
“They go fast,” said Papakirk, who added people can eat in a shaded outdoor dining area or in air-conditioned lower-level dining room.
On the menu outside in the Food Court will be gyros, spanakopita (spinach and cheese stuffed inside layers of buttery phyllo pastry) and tiropita (cheese tucked inside layers of phyllo pastry) and the famous loukoumades (tender doughnut holes covered with syrup, also known as honey balls).
Water and soft drinks will also be sold.
This year’s Greek pastries include: baklava (layers of nuts and phyllo pastry soaked in syrup), kourabiedes (sweet almond butter cookies covered in powdered sugar), koulourakia (a braided buttery cookie), chocolate almond roll (rolled phyllo tubes filled with walnuts and sweet chocolate), and pecan blossoms (a combination of pecans and honey baked into a layered phyllo square).
Papakirk said Greekfest is the church’s biggest fundraiser and proceeds help the church provide ministries around town and the nation. She said Greekfest is “a vehicle” the church uses to “give and help” whenever possible.
Middletown GreekFest was started in 1968 by parishioners of Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, many of whom were immigrants from Greece, according to Papakirk.
When asked about the Greek family tradition, Papakirk said “everything centers around the table. You got to eat. It’s a way to express your love and appreciation.”
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Middletown Greekfest
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown
TO PRE-ORDER PASTRIES: gostsconstantineandhelen.org
MORE INFORMATION:facebook.com/MiddletownGreekFest
