NEW DETAILS: What to know about Stein Mart closing and Town & Country

Stein Mart has announced it is going out of business by the end of the year after filing for bankruptcy Aug. 12. FILE
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — Town & Country Shopping Center’s largest tenant – Stein Mart – has announced it will go out of business by the end of the year after an Aug. 12 bankruptcy filing.

The following, according to Town & Country co-owner Casto, are several numbers about the complex at the intersection of East Stroop Road and Ohio 48, also called Far Hills Avenue:

•$7 million – Amount invested at the center in 2015.

•226,981 – Amount of leasable square feet.

•34,000 – Square feet of space leased by Stein Mart.

•2023: The year Stein Mart’s lease expires.

•14,699 – Square feet currently available.

•50 – Spaces at the shopping center.

•14.9 – Percentage of space leased by Stein Mart.

•8 - Spaces now available for lease.

The other largest tenants, in terms of square feet, include:

•2nd & Charles, 22,246

•TJ Maxx, 22,100

•Tuesday Morning, 13,936

•Petco, 13,700

•Trader Joe’s, 12,223

•Buffalo Wild Wings, 8,775.

