New owner buys newly constructed area Starbucks for $2.4 million

An artist's rendering of the Starbucks in Huber Heights, before it was built.
Credit: City of Huber Heights

Local News | 10 hours ago
By Thomas Gnau

A new-construction Starbucks in Huber Heights was just sold for $2.4 million, according to local records.

The Starbucks property is at 7720 Old Troy Pike, sold by JSR Huber Heights LLC to 7720 Old Troy Pike LLC. A Raj Patel signed the state incorporation papers for the purchasing limited liability company late last year.

The location was once home to the Dayton-area’s first Cadillac Jack’s restaurant, which opened in 1995. By February 2019, the last Cadillac Jack’s still operating, at 1156 Kauffman Ave. in Fairborn, shut its doors permanently.

The former Cadillac Jack's property on Old Troy Pike in 2018. County image
The new Starbucks has operated for some four months at this point. Construction was completed late last year, said Jason Foster, economic development coordinator for the city of Huber Heights.

The location is about a block south of Old Troy’s interchange with Interstate 70. The traffic count on that part of Old Troy (Ohio 202) is almost 30,000 vehicles a day, while the I-70 exit there sees about 65,000 vehicles a day total.

Huber Heights approved plans for the new Starbucks in late 2019. JSR purchased the property in May for $575,000.

