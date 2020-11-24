New Winans location in Springfield opens

She said there was a delay getting construction materials, permits and a liquor license.

Shah said officials with NCF Savings Bank approached her about the opportunity to move into their new retail space.

“When we were approached by NCF Savings Bank we were absolutely ecstatic,” Shah said.

This will be the third Winans location owned by Shah, who has another location in downtown Springfield on N. Fountain Ave. and one in Dayton.

Current hours at Winans Chocolates & Coffees on N. Limestone St. 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.