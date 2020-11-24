New Winans location in Springfield opens

The second Winans Chocolates & Coffees location in Springfield is open featuring a drive-thru window, patio and wine.
The coffee shop is located at 1406 N. Limestone St. in the NCF Savings Bank retail space.
The bank, which opened in July, and the coffee shop, which opened Saturday, were originally slated to open in late 2019.
Winans Chocolates & Coffees Owner Chandi Shah told the News-Sun in August that the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the opening of the coffee shop.
“We are just dependent on so many moving parts right now and with COVID-19, it’s slowing everything down,” Shah said.
She said there was a delay getting construction materials, permits and a liquor license.
Shah said officials with NCF Savings Bank approached her about the opportunity to move into their new retail space.
“When we were approached by NCF Savings Bank we were absolutely ecstatic,” Shah said.
This will be the third Winans location owned by Shah, who has another location in downtown Springfield on N. Fountain Ave. and one in Dayton.
Current hours at Winans Chocolates & Coffees on N. Limestone St. 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.