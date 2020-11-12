‘Ridiculous to shut down:' Business owners react to DeWine declaration

Jen Dean, owner of Mudlick Tavern in downtown Dayton, said she was frustrated with people who refuse to wear masks. Restaurant workers wear them for eight-hour shifts, she said, and it’s not that hard to wear them when you’re around others.

“With DeWine’s announcement yesterday, it’s almost like bars, restaurants and gyms are being made an example of when they’ve been saying for weeks it’s not spreading in the bars and restaurants,” Dean said, referring to DeWine’s administration.

She said the shutdown of bars and restaurants would also impact Dayton’s downtown. Dayton worked so hard to revitalize, she said, and Mudlick Tavern now attracts people who have come downtown for a Dayton Dragons game or to use the bike path. Closing down restaurants would impact not just her business and other bars and restaurants, but also the alcohol and food providers they’ve come to rely on and the whole Dayton economy.

“It’s more of a destination and that’s what we survive off of, a vibrant city,” she said.

Greg Cowger, manager of The Galleria Event and Conference Center, said the mask orders and new orders preventing dancing and games at banquet halls won’t impact their business immediately, since there are no events scheduled for this weekend. But he said most of the weddings planned for 2020 have been canceled and moved to 2021, and the wedding industry as a whole has taken a hard hit.

Cowger said it is possible to celebrate a couple’s wedding with the restrictions still in place.

“He’s looking to put restrictions on dancing, you can celebrate without dancing. You can celebrate with a mask on,” Cowger said of DeWine’s orders.

Reporters Kaitlin Schroeder and Laura Bischoff contributed to this report.