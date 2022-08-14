Student art exhibit features more than 200 pieces; many available for purchase

Asha Das, a freshman at Monroe High School, was a two-time winner, capturing Best of Show and first place in Nature of Art.

“Just outstanding” is how Wittman described her work.

Here are the winners:

Best of Show: Asha Das; Director’s Award: Madeline Lawson; Grades 7-12: First place: Summer Russell; Second place: Athena Williams; Third place: Lynsey Bramkamp; Honorable mention: Abbie Lawson; Grades 3-7: First place: Zoe Messham; Second place: Madeline Wood; Third place: Ryley Maichle; Honorable mention: Zachary Jestice.

Combined Shape Caption Madeline Lawson won the Director's Award that was judged by Sue Wittman, director of Art Central Foundation. SUBMITTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Madeline Lawson won the Director's Award that was judged by Sue Wittman, director of Art Central Foundation. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Best of Show, Nature of Art: Mixed Media Group Project; First place: Asha Das; Second place: Adalyn Blevins; Third place: Gemma Maichle; Honorable mention: Freddy Baker.

The ACF awarded more than $1,000 in prizes this year. Wittman said many of the students offer their work for sale. She said 12 pieces sold opening night and typically about 25 pieces sell during the exhibit. Over 80 students attended ACF Summer Art Workshops in 2022, she said.

The workshop program received grants from the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and the Middletown Community Foundation. Other community partners included the Pendleton Art Center, Design 2 Wear 2 and Artique.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: Art Central Foundation Summer Workshop Student Exhibition

WHERE: Upper Gallery of Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Sept. 17 and when PAC is open for special events

COST: Free and open to the public