The Miami University Art Museum has been renamed

OXFORD — The Miami University Art Museum is now the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum.
The name is being celebrated today at a private event. Richard Cocks and his late wife Carole have been longtime donors to the 24,000-square foot teaching museum.
“My family and I are delighted to support the museum with this gift. In addition to its excellent collections, the museum building is an architecturally significant structure, sited on an almost perfect parcel at the southeast entrance to the Miami campus,” Richard Cocks said.
“This new gift will help fund programmatic renovations and contribute to future expansions of the museum, which was founded in 1978,” states a release from Miami University.
“Through this major gift, we’re so proud that our building will be named the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, and we’re excited about the future opportunities that this will bring,” said Jack Green, the Jeffrey Horrell ‘75 and Rodney Rose Director and chief curator at the museum.
The museum has five rotating art galleries and ongoing exhibitions. It has a growing permanent collection of more than 17,500 artworks from around the globe. It is part of Miami’s College of Creative Arts, is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.
“We want the art museum to become more of a destination for visitors, as well as fulfill our mission as a teaching museum that engages in dialogue with and about visual culture,” Green said.
Newly donated artworks from Richard and Carole Cocks are planned for display. That includes pieces by notable Ohio painters Frank Duveneck, Edward Henry Potthast and Elizabeth Nourse.
The art museum is located at 801 S. Patterson Ave. in Oxford. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Second Wednesdays. It is open through Dec. 10.
The sculpture park is open year-round.
