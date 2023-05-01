40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this May

2. Christopher Titus

The actor/comedian will be in town for one night only at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek, on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. Titus sells out clubs all around the country and, as a creator, Titus has sold scripts and ideas to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His multi-cam half-hour “Titus” premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award nomination for his writing on the show. Cost: $37-$47. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

3. Donnell Rawlings

The actor/comedian/podcaster performs Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. This will be a phone-free event. Cost: $29.50-$49.50. More info: 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu.

4. Teachers Do Stand Up Tour

Bored Teachers will present Teachers Do Stand Up at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek, on Saturday, May 27 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. The Teachers Do Stand Up Tour is a rotating lineup featuring teacher-comics from around the country, spreading smiles to every educator in need of a night of laughter after another challenging school year. Cost: $32. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

5. A World A’Fair

The international-themed festival returns at its new home at the Greene County Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia, from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The family-friendly festival will feature booths from organizations representing over 30 countries, all of whom are non-profits. There will also be live entertainment from both local groups as well as regional, national and international performing groups. Cost: $5-$10. More info: www.aworldafair.org.

6. First Friday

Downtown Dayton’s monthly art hop celebrating its numerous independently owned businesses will be held from 5-10 p.m. at various locations. Cost: Free. More info: downtowndayton.org.

7. The 18th Annual British Car Meet

This event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 in front of the British Transportation Museum, 321 Hopeland St., Dayton. The event is being held the same day as the Coronation of King Charles III. As many as 100 cars will be judged for awards. There will be food available at the rain-or-shine event. Cost: Free. More info: Call Adam Wilcutt at 937-671-3128, Pete Stroble at 937-546-0039 or email the museum at btmpres@gmail.com.

8. After Dark: Space and Spirits

The Air Force Museum Foundation will present After Dark: Space and Spirits at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Look inside the Space Shuttle Crew Compartment Trainer with two NASA shuttle astronauts. There will be space trivia and a Moonwalk competition. Grab a Signature Space Cocktail and explore the museum’s collection, especially the open/look-in aircraft opportunities in the Space Gallery. Plus, see artifacts from the Museum collection, including an original Apollo 14 test suit. There will be food and a cash bar. Cost: $40. More info: 937-751-1551 or www.afmuseum.com.

9. Dayton Sideshow

Dayton Sideshow 2023 will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, May 19 and 3-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Sideshow is an annual two-day festival of art music and performance that celebrate the local arts scene. Cost: Free. More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com.

10. Hamvention

The world’s largest amateur radio gathering will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. Hamvention boasts over 500 indoor exhibits and over 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. The festival also offers hard-to-find radio and computer accessories and equipment. Cost: $26 advanced registration or $30 at the door. More info: www.hamvention.org.

11. Blessing of the Bikes

This event will be held at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. The annual Blessing of the Bikes event provides an opportunity for all motorcycle riders to have their bikes blessed for a safe riding season. It also provides an opportunity for camaraderie and friendship, and to promote a positive image of motorcycling to the community at large. This event is dedicated to all veterans. The event raises money for local charities including the GreeneBucs. Cost: $5 per bike. More info: www.blessingofthebikesohio.com.

12. Dayton Heritage Festival

This patriotic celebration featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will be held at Carillon Park at noon on Sunday, May 28. The event also encourages guests to explore exhibits and buildings and celebrate Dayton’s unparalleled history through special activities, costumed interpreters and more. Cost: $10-$14. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

DANCE

13. Celtic Throne

Armstrong Dance will present Celtic Throne at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. Celtic Throne celebrates the dramatic and mysterious origins of Irish dance. Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes and spectacular lighting and projection, it follows the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States. Cost: $45-$55. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

14. American Czechoslovakian Club’s Spring Dance

Fred Ziwich and the ISM Band will perform at the spring dance at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food will be available. Cost: $14 for members and $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

FAMILY

15. Nerf Game Night

A Nerf Game Night will be held at Englewood Baptist Church, 722 Albert St., Englewood, on Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own gun and the church will provide darts. There will also be free pizza. This event is for children ages 2-18. Cost: Free. More info: www.englewoodbc.com.

16. ‘Circus: The Greatest Show on Ice’

The Kettering Ice Arena presents “Circus: The Greatest Show on Ice” at the Kettering Recreation Center, 2900 Glengarry Dr., at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. The annual ice show features a variety of entertaining solo and group performances, all inspired by life under the Big Top. All ages are welcome to attend. Cost: $10. More info: www.playkettering.org.

17. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

This event rolls into the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn, at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more, plus the all-new Gunkster, light up the floor in monster truck competitions and battles. Cost: Ticket prices start at $10. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

FOOD AND DINING

18. Mother’s Day Ladies’ Night

Celebrate moms with the Mother’s Day Ladies’ Night event at The Melting Pot, 453 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, on Monday, May 8 from 4-9 p.m. Enjoy a three or four-course meal. Cost: Three-course meal $29 per person or four-course meal $41 per person. More info: 937-882-2992 or www.meltingpot.com.

19. Mother’s Day Brunch

A Mother’s Day brunch will be served at Watermark, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. The menu is available on its Facebook page. Cost: Free. More info: 937-802-0891 or www.eatdrdinkwatermark.com.

20. Fluers de Fête

Fleurs de Fête is back at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, on Sunday, May 21 from 1-4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a sampling of more than 400 selections of wine while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants. There will also be live music and items on which to bid. Cost: $80 pre-sale tickets and $85 at the door. More info: www.daytonhistory.org.

21. Cheese Fest

This food festival will be held at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, on Friday, May 26 from 6-10 p.m.. There will be numerous vendors with cheesy food options, a beer garden, live music and fireworks. Cost: $5. More info: www.austinlanding.com.

MUSIC

22. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

This Grammy-winning duo will perform at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Backed by an all-star band of guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keyboards and guitar, setlists have included favorites from both “Raising Sand” and “Raise the Roof,” as well as reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics. Cost: $63.50-$133.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

23. The Vienna Light Orchestra

This concert will highlight the works of the movie musical “The Greatest Showman” and much more at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, on Friday, May 5 at 3 and 7 p.m. Accompanying the Vienna Light Orchestra’s world-class ensemble from seven different countries are notable renowned vocalists, dueling violins and cellos. Performing 22 works, the sensory experience is a unique mix between theater and concert spectacular. Cost: $35-$85. More info: 937-224-9795 or www.daytonmasoniccenter.com.

24. B-Caged Band

The B-Caged Band will perform at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.. The band will play music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and more. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food will be available. Cost: $10 for members and $11 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

25. Brit Floyd

Brit Floyd will celebrate 50 years of “Dark Side of the Moon” at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Taking to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks will be longtime guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played over 2,500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career. Cost: $43.50-$59.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

26. Elvis: Concert of Kings

This event will take place at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. Featuring three of the world’s finest Elvis tribute performers, the evening promises to leave audiences “all shook up” by the spot-on look, vocals, and charisma brought to life in this amazing salute to the King. Cost: $15-$55. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

27. Bach Society of Dayton

The Bach Society of Dayton concludes its season at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, on Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m. There will also be a concert preview at 3 p.m. with Paula Powell, director of choirs at Stivers School for the Arts. Cost: $25 for adults and free for children. More info: www.bachsocietyofdayton.org.

28. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

The troupe celebrates its 85th anniversary with a concert at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of Bach, Mozart, and Verdi overtures representing glimpses of the “big things to come.” Cost: $12. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

29. David Osborne Trio

The Miami Valley Community Concert Association’s season comes to a close with a performance by the pianist and his group. Centerville Performing Arts Center, Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $35 adults and $5 students. More info: mvcconcert.org.

OUTDOORS

30. May the 4th Be With You

This celebration will be held at Wegerzyn Gardens, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, on Thursday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. Explore the gardens while enjoying “Star Wars”-themed activities including a Jedi obstacle course, a scavenger hunt, or a hike to learn about the planets and creatures of the “Star Wars” universe. Costumes are very welcome. Cost: Free but registration is required. More info: www.metroparks.org.

31. Farm Babies Fest

The 18th annual Farm Babies Fest will be held at Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be a lot of farm babies including goat kids, piglets and lambs. Performers from the Cincinnati Circus will also provide entertainment whether juggling on stilts or creating balloon sculptures. Food and wagon rides will be available as well. Cost: $12 for adults 13-64, seniors 65 and over, and active duty military. $8 for kids ages 4-12. Free for kids under 3 years old. Prices will be $2 less for the Friends of Aullwood members. More info: 937-890-7360 or www.aullwood.audubon.org.

32. Pride Rocks!

This year’s event will take place at Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Pride Rocks! is a suicide prevention program with the goal of reducing suicide and promoting mental health in the LGBTQ+ Community. Participants can join in painting pride-themed rocks with suicide prevention messaging, eat from a local food truck, learn from and connect with local providers, check out local vendors, and listen to LGBTQ+ musicians. Cost: Free. More info: www.nccjgreaterdayton.org.

33. Montessori School of Dayton 5K and Fun Run

The Parent Teacher Organization from the Montessori School of Dayton, 2900 Acosta St., Kettering, is hosting its second annual 5K and Fun Run event called Running of the Bison followed by a Family Fun Festival on Saturday, May 13. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and the festival begins at noon. Cost: $25 for ages 19 and up through April 30 and $30 after April 30; $20 for ages 1-18 through April 30 and $25 after April 30; and entry fee for the Fun Run up until race day is $5. More info: 937-293-8986.

34. Healthy Kids Day at RiverScape Metro Park

Join the YMCA of Greater Dayton for Healthy Kids Day at RiverScape MetroPark on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 4 p.m. This event is a national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids. The YMCA will host kids fitness classes, line dancing, sports skills clinics, arts and crafts and other enrichment activities, as well as games from Camp Kern. A Fun Run will allow families to compete in a friendly race. Additionally, prizes and giveaways will be handed out to all of the participants. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonymca.org.

35. Miami Valley Cycling Summit

Bike Miami Valley and the city of Dayton will host the 2023 Miami Valley Cycling Summit at the downtown Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19. The event welcomes elected officials, government staff, local leaders and cycling advocates to participate. This year’s event will coincide with the annual Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast celebration from 7-9 a.m., which is organized by Five Rivers MetroParks at RiverScape MetroPark every third Friday in May. Cost: Free, but registration is encouraged. More info: 937-496-3825 or www.bikemiamivalley.org.

36. Passport to MetroParks

Passport to MetroParks will take place at RiverScape MetroPark on Friday, May 26 from 6-9 p.m. Live music, food trucks, family activities and more will be part of the event that includes a sneak peak of some of Dayton’s largest cultural festivals. Throughout the event, guests can visit more than a dozen hosting games and activities that feature the upcoming festivals and a variety of the recreation, education, conservation and volunteer programs Five Rivers MetroParks offers. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

37. Native Plant Sale

The third annual Native Plant Sale will be held at the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy, on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shoppers can speak with knowledgeable vendors selling Ohio native plants. Cost: Free. More info: www.miamicountyparks.recdesk.com.

38. Memorial Day 5K

The Memorial Day 5K will be held at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton, on Monday, May 29. Packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. A special gift will be given to veterans the day of the race. Cost: $25-$35. Some members of certain track groups will receive a discount. More info: www.daytontrackclub.com.

THEATER

39. ‘Frozen’

The national Broadway tour of Disney’s “Frozen” will stop at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 14. Show times are 1 p.m. on May 7 and 14; 1:30 p.m. on May 7 and 14; 2 p.m. on May 4, 6 and 13; 7:30 p.m. on May 4, 9, 10 and 11; and 8 p.m. on May 5, 6, 12 and 13. “Frozen” features songs from the Oscar-winning film and new songs written for the stage by the film’s songwriters. Cost: $26-$153. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

40. ‘The Secret Garden’

TheatreLab Dayton will present “The Secret Garden” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved Victorian classic blossoms anew in this enchanting musical by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon. Cost: $18-$63. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

41. ‘Matilda the Musical Jr.’

Performances of Roald Dahl’s “Matlida the Musical Jr.” will be held at the Town Hall Theatre, 27 N. Main St., Centerville, on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 21. Friday showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday showtime is 3 p.m. A sensory performance will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Cost: $10-$15. More info: www.washingtontwp.org.

42. ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

The Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, will end its season with “Meet Me in St. Louis” on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 21. Show times are 8 p.m. on May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20; and 2 p.m. on May 7, 14 and 21. Cost: $18-$20. More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

VISUAL ARTS

43. Fairborn Alien Invasion

Enjoy the Fairborn Alien Invasion at The Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork, 17 W. Main St., Fairborn, on Saturday, May 6 from 1-9 p.m. Dress up as any alien character for this interesting art show. Cost: Free. More info: 937-312-5885.