BEER NEWS: Centerville-area brewery to celebrate 3rd anniversary with a triple IPA this weekend

“We’ll let as many people in as we can at noon, and we’ll close at 10 p.m. or thereabouts,” Heavier Than Air co-founder Nick Tarkany Sr. said of the anniversary celebration. The craft brewery is located at 497 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in the Normandy Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp.

The brewery was founded by Nick Tarkany Sr. and his brother Chris Tarkany. Nick’s sons — Nick Tarkany Jr., who recently moved back to the Dayton area from New York and has been assisting at the brewery and tasting room, and Ben Tarkany, who helps to create beer recipes, including the triple IPA anniversary brew, from his home in Portland, Oregon — are also involved in the family-run brewery.