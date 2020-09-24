Casting Crowns to host in-person concert at local drive-in theaters

Local drive-in theaters have been hosting virtual concert events with artists including Garth Brooks, Metallic and Blake Shelton, in which live concerts are streamed for customers to view from the safety of their vehicles across the nation. But this time, the Dixie Twin Drive-In theater in Dayton and the Sidney Auto Vue are set to host their own live and in-person concerts.

Christian rock band Casting Crowns will be performing at the Dixie Twin Drive-In theater in Dayton on Friday, Oct. 2, then at the Sidney Auto Vue on Sunday, Oct. 11. The gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on a per car basis and each ticket can get in up to six guests. Gold Parking, which includes the best spaces in the lot closest to stage and screen, is $175 per car, and general admission parking is $100 per car. Tickets for the show can be purchased by visiting Casting Crowns' website.