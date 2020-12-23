Centerville restaurant offering free holiday meals to those in need

Tuscany’s Grill & Market in Centerville is lending a helping hand to those in need this holiday season.
On Christmas Day, the Italian restaurant will be serving up free dinners, ham or spaghetti, to those in need. The restaurant hopes to give away at least as many meals this week as it did on Thanksgiving, when it provided 124 free meals.
Tuscany’s began giving away meals back in March, in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those in need can choose between a ham dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce, or a spaghetti marinara dinner. Since the spaghetti marinara dinners take some time to prepare, patrons must first call the restaurant at 937-985-9605 by Christmas Eve to place an order for a free spaghetti dinner. Ham dinners, on the other hand, will be ready at the restaurant for walk-in patrons on Christmas Day.
Pickup is available from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 25. Tuscany’s Grill & Market is located at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville, in space that previously housed Cork-N-Bottle Minit Market and American Grill.
“Many people have called in for meals for their mother, neighbors and other people that they care about,” said Mefail “Meef” Demnika, the owner of Tuscany’s Grill & Market.
For more information about these free meals, check out the restaurant’s Facebook page.