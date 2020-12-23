LETTERS TO SANTA: Dayton-area kids ask the most adorable questions

How old are you, Santa?

I don’t know, I forgot.

I don’t like cookies. Can I leave popcorn instead?

Popcorn will work and If I don’t finish it the reindeer will.

Do you melt like Frosty?

When it gets warm, Santa is very uncomfortable.

Can you leave a present for my cat, Carlos?

I’ll leave a toy mouse and some catnip.

Do you know my Mom and Dad?

I knew them when they were your age, and I brought them gifts, too.

When is your birthday and do you get presents and cake?

I like cake, but Mrs. Claus cuts me off after one piece.

Can you read my brain?

I can’t read your brain, but I do know when you’ve been good and I know when you’ve been naughty.

Can I have an elf live with me and help me make toys all the time?

Elves are a little funny. They don’t like being away from the North Pole, and if the toys don’t come out right, they really toss a hissy fit. Besides, they are finicky eaters.