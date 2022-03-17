JUST IN: Chicka Wing announces opening date in Springfield

Chicka Wing founder Adam Price, a Dayton transplant from Alabama, and Chicka Wing vice president, Kyle Smith, a Vandalia native, are brothers-in-law eager to fill a void in the Springfield area regarding fresh chicken options.

“We were looking for a fresh food, fresh quick, wing establishment, and very quickly realized there was a hole in the market,” Smith said. “So, we’re excited to bring a fast, affordable, high-quality option to the Springfield area. We’re excited to be able to give back to the Springfield community in our own little way.”