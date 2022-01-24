Lily’s Oysterfest menu, dates announced

RAW

• Oysters on the half shell: choose either Assorted East Coast (typically meatier; but individual sizes vary) or West Coast (typically deep-cupped and more petite), $2.50 each choose up to one sauce per two oysters: horseradish, cocktail sauce, or lemongrass mignonette. Saltines and hot sauce available at no cost upon request.

Caption There are two oyster shooters on the menu for this year's Oyster Fest at Lily's Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

• Oyster shooters: Bloody Mary shooter made with Belle of Dayton Vodka, Lily’s signature Bloody Mary Mix, celery, and raw oyster ($7) or Sake shooter made with chilled sake, ponzu citrus soy vinaigrette, sesame seed, raw oyster ($7)

SOUP AND APPETIZERS

• Oyster and bay scallop stew $7, add $4 to put it in a bread bowl

• Oysters “Cochon-feller:” oysters baked on the halfshell with butter, garlic, and sambal, inspired by Emily’s favorite oyster preparation from her former employer, Cochon, in New Orleans, $12, add freshly baked rosemary-garlic focaccia bread for dipping +4

• Fried Oyster Oreganata ‘tossed in lemon oregano butter’ with Lily’s spicy remoulade, $11

Caption Oyster Fest Returns To Lily's Bistro for Third Year Caption Oyster Fest Returns To Lily's Bistro for Third Year

ENTREES

• Oyster and Crawfish Jambalaya: Oysters, crawfish, andouille sausage, and vegetables cooked in a Creole tomato sauce, $22

• Fried Oyster Po-Boy: Fried oysters on French bread “dressed” with lettuce, tomato, and lily’s remoulade, served with house potato and yucca fries, $17

All specials are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery for up to five miles from the restaurant through its website, www.lilysdayton.com.

The promotion, which runs through Feb. 6, will offer raw and cooked special oyster preparations alongside Lily’s full tropical-inspired dinner and cocktail menu.

The restaurant remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as a response to complications from COVID. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations available at www.exploretock.com/lilys.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.