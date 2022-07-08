PATIOS OF THE WEEK: Mall at Fairfield Commons offers plenty of choice dining patios

Chuy’s

2717 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

937-320-4419 or www.chuys.com/locations/ohio/chuys-beavercreek

This kitschy, bright chain restaurant was established in Austin, Texas in 1982 and made its way to Dayton in 2015. The company boasts 58 restaurants in 14 states.

The patio at Chuy's at the Mall at Fairfield Commons offers lush plantings on the perimeter and the most inviting appointments.

If you are patio hopping kick things off with guacamole ($8.09).

If you’re there to stay, go straight to the main course. Perhaps a “Big as yo’ Face” Burrito? Get a mix of fajita chicken and fajita beef ($12.79) if you want to live on the edge. An Elvis Presley Memorial Combo ($13.29) is for those folks who have skipped at least one meal, possibly two. It comes with a seasoned ground beef enchilada with Tex-Mex sauce, chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce, cheese enchilada with Ranchero sauce, a crispy taco and housemade tortilla chips dipped in queso. Burp!

Grab one of Chuy’s “Ritas” (starting at $8 for the regular) to wash it all down with. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 of house ritas, $1 off house Texas martinis, domestic beers and glasses of wine, $3 off bottles of wine and $5 for queso.

All the better to enjoy on the patio when the weather works itself out. The best patio out at Fairfield Commons definitely goes to Chuy’s with lush plantings on the perimeter and the most inviting appointments. There’s no shortage of tables outside and even on the hottest day you can pretend you’re at the original Chuy’s in Austin and cool down with a refreshing beverage.

And please be aware, a more expansive patio is available at the Chuy’s at Austin Landing if you find yourself down south.

Basil’s on Market

2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

937-702-3160 or https://basilsonmarket.com

Basil’s patio is covered, which is a bonus depending on weather. It’s also right on the side of one of the mall entrances so the people-watching is guaranteed. The patio is very basic, but it serves its purpose.

The Basil's on Market patio is close to a mall entrance and great for people-watching.

If you are patio hopping, go for the tater kegs ($10.50) — Large tater tots stuffed with cheese, bacon and scallions paired with calypso dressing. If you are not patio hopping, go for the tater kegs. Pair it with a seasonal Blackberry Solstice cocktail ($9) made with gin, blackberry and a hint of mint and ginger and you’ll be in business regardless of your next stop.

Flyby BBQ

2733 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

937-637-3001 or www.flybybbq.com

This is the Chipotle of BBQ. Build your own creation with smoked proteins, fresh toppings and sauces. Start by choosing your style — a sandwich, bowl, salad, macaroni or “solo” (where the protein stands alone), then picked your smoked protein. Choices are beef brisket ($12), pulled pork ($9.50), pulled chicken ($9), jackfruit ($9), veggies ($8.25) or baby back ribs (only available solo, $9 for a third rack, $14 for a half rack and $24 for a full rack).

Flyby BBQ at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

Pile on the sauces and toppings and you’ve got yourself a meal. There are variety of beers and ciders for $3.50 each that are available to purchase. The patio is small with two wooden picnic tables with shade umbrellas in a very small footprint. It may be small, but it serves its purpose while you’re getting your Kansas City sweet and spicy on.

Melt Bar and Grilled

2733 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

937-912-1880 or https://meltbarandgrilled.com/location/dayton

Most of Melt’s dozen tables and chairs on the patio are under cover with shade and protection from the elements while dining.

All the better to enjoy the seasonal specials the restaurant is featuring starting with a watermelon mojio.

The patio at MELT bar and grilled at the Mall at Fairfield Commons is a great spot to enjoy seasonal specials.

There’s a firecracker chicken sandwich ($18.50) topped with grilled pineapple, fresh avocado and pepper jack cheese. Then there’s a fried green tomato BLT ($17.50) smeared with a house made smoked Gouda pimento cheese spread. Sides include fried green tomatoes with fire roasted corn salsa and remoulade and a watermelon salad tossed with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh mint and lemon poppyseed vinaigrette. For dessert there’s a strawberry shortcake bread pudding ($11.50).

The patio at MELT at the Mall at Fairfeld Commons offers shade and protection from the elements while dining.

