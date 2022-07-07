BreakingNews
Butter Cafe, Glo Juice Bar to open in new Dayton space
dayton logo
X

Longtime downtown Dayton restaurant adds monthly brunch with ode to hip hop music

Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
19 minutes ago

A downtown Dayton restaurant known for its Texas smoked BBQ is opening the first Sunday of each month for brunch. However, this month will be a little different.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, located at 200 E. Fifth Street, will be open the second Sunday of the month due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Sunday Service brunch on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. features:

Toastface Grillahs - Your choice of bread, roll, biscuit or tortilla stuffed with your favorite ingredients

The Notorious BLT - Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and an over easy egg

Chance the Wrapper - Sliced brisket, scrambled egg, hash browns and jalapeno cheese sauce stuffed in a flour tortilla

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Snoop Hoggy Hog - Pulled pork stacked on a bed of potatoes and topped with jalapeno cheese sauce and grilled onion

The restaurant also has smoked sausage gravy and biscuits, corned beef hash and French toast.

ExploreNational Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton area

“All of our menu items are named after rappers,” said AJ Bauer, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Branden. “It’s taking Texas BBQ components and then making them into breakfast menu items.”

Texas smoked BBQ is different from other BBQ because it is cooked low and slow. Bauer said there is not a lot of sauce added to the meat because it is flavored from the wood and the seasonings.

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que is located at 200 E. Fifth Street in Dayton.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Smokin' Bar-B-Que is located at 200 E. Fifth Street in Dayton.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Smokin' Bar-B-Que is located at 200 E. Fifth Street in Dayton.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Bauer explained they always had customers ask if they were open for breakfast, but they knew it wasn’t doable during the week due to the limited space. He said it wasn’t until a few months ago that they decided to give it a try once a month.

“This was a way to completely break off from traditional BBQ stuff,” Bauer said. “We’re kind of limited on space here, so it’s not something we could do every week.”

ExploreDayton Birria Fest featuring tacos, other dishes coming to Yellow Cab Tavern

He told Dayton.com Chef Heather Ballarati took a few weeks to begin product testing and came up with the menu items.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que plans to continue Sunday Service Brunch as long as there is a demand. Bauer said they have plans to add and tweak the menu.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que started in the early 2000s in Kettering and moved to its current location in 2005. The Bauer brothers took over ownership in 2019.

For more information about Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Combined ShapeCaption
AJ Bauer owns Smokin' Bar-B-Que with his brother, Branden.

Credit: Natalie Jones

AJ Bauer owns Smokin' Bar-B-Que with his brother, Branden.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
AJ Bauer owns Smokin' Bar-B-Que with his brother, Branden.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

In Other News
1
Butter Cafe, Glo Juice Bar to open in new Dayton space
2
Mario Kart tournaments for all ages coming to Dixie Twin Drive-In
3
National Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton...
4
Vandalia Youth Theatre presents 3 musicals, ‘SpongeBob’ opens this...
5
Psychedelic Furs, coming to the Rose, tours on first album in 29 years

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top