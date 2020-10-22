Restaurant shuts down permanently after 3 months in Washington Twp.

EO Burgers — an upscale burgers-and-beers restaurant that left The Greene Town Center in January after a decade-long run and reopened on State Route 725 just west of Centerville in late July — has closed permanently, its owners and management announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
“Thank you for the many years of support, loyalty, and business,” the restaurant’s owners and management team wrote. “We regret to inform you that as of yesterday, October 20, we will be permanently closed. As much as you will miss EO, the EO family will miss you more.”
Glen Pyle, the restaurant’s managing partner, told this news outlet this morning, Oct. 22, that the impact of COVID-19 was the primary factor — but not the only factor — in the decision to shut down.
“Staff was very hard to get,” Pyle said. “Also, moving from the Greene and not everyone knowing that we had moved. I don’t think we had completely established ourselves in the new area. ... Who knows what factors played the largest roles.”
“We had a good run,” Pyle said.
The relocated restaurant opened July 29 in the former restaurant-bar side of the former Ollie’s Place near Hauer Music at 520 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. It offered 31 beer taps and a menu that included items such as Kobe/beef burgers, elk burgers, free-range chicken, salmon and a “Beyond” vegan burger. The burgers were served with hand-cut fries with a choice of regular, Parmesan, garlic, Cajun, herb-rubbed and truffle.
The restaurant reopened with about 30 employees, including some staff members who previously had worked at the Beavercreek location, Pyle said in July.
EO Burgers opened in 2010 at 4482 Glengarry Drive in The Greene as a new concept of “upscale but affordable burgers” from Ann Arbor-based Mainstreet Ventures. It shut its doors in late January 2020. Its previous space at The Greene is now occupied by the first Dayton-area location of Columbus-based Condado Tacos.