JUST IN: Local husband-and-wife team to launch new European-style cafe near Centerville

“We recognize that while COVID restrictions may cause us to initially limit our menu to those items which travel best in take- out, we look forward to growing and expanding our offerings as events allow,” Russ said.

Russ said her husband’s travel to Europe and other worldwide destinations through his work for a government contract company played a role in the couple’s decision to launch Nutmeg Café. She attended culinary school at the Connecticut Culinary School (now Lincoln Culinary) while the couple was living in Connecticut, and she also worked at an Italian restaurant there, developing and overseeing the restaurant’s fresh-pasta program.

“I made all the fresh pasta and stuffed pastas from scratch and developed recipes and menu items featuring these items,” Russ said. “It was a wonderful opportunity, and I was encouraged and mentored by some incredibly talented people.”

Her husband grew up in Cincinnati, and his job recently brought him back to southwest Ohio from Connecticut.

After the couple’s relocation to Washington Twp., Erin Russ worked for several months at Boosalis Café in the Cross Pointe Centre in Centerville prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted her to review her life’s goals. With her husband’s encouragement, she decided to write up a business plan for Nutmeg Café “and make a dream a reality,” Russ said.

Nutmeg Café's hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Russ said she is looking to hire about four people prior to opening, including two baristas.